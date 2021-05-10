Emergency Vehicle Light: Importance and Usage

Emergency lights are one of the brightest lights that a person can see on the roads. Typically, when these lights are on, some vehicle has some urgent situation in hand and needs their drivers on the road to clear a path for them to move ahead and defuse the situation. In some other cases, you would find these lights used for stooping a car interrogation.

These emergency vehicle light like a beacon or light bar or a modified stock lighting like wigwag or high away light are additional to ant standard lighting on the car such as hazard lights. They are typically used along with a siren to increase their effectiveness. There are many colors and variations of lights that may indicate construction and slow-moving cars; therefore, to understand more about the colors and the usage of emergency lights, here are some points on the importance and use of emergency lights.

It keeps people safe –

The glaringly obvious answer is that it keeps everyone safe. When an emergency occurs on the road, for example, the ambulance has to get to the hospital as fast as possible as it has a patient in a critical condition. Then emergency lights help other drivers on the road understand the situation and make way for the ambulance to move quickly and helps to avoid any accidents that may happen in a hurry.

Purpose –

Emergency lighting is commonly used for clearing the right way for the emergency vehicles or for warning approaching drivers of potential catastrophes, like a car that is stopped or moving slower than the rate of traffic or a vehicle has got pulled over. These lights may also get used to provide specific directions to motorists, like a command to pull over, as sometimes some vehicles incorporate a small arrow board to direct traffic.

Instant effect –

As the lighting is constantly lit due to its battery-powered system, its effects are almost always immediate. There is no initial confusion of any sort, or there is no type of accident or lawbreaking.

It helps the fire responders –

When fire responders are going to some building as an emergency, these lights help on the road and initially help them to move faster to their required location—preventing any major bad incident, like property damage or life damage.

What kind of people use these warning emergency light systems in the society?

As mentioned above, emergency lights are essential for keeping the peace on the road. Though, the key idea is that they are only limited to people who operate emergency vehicles. That means those police officers, medical attendants, firefighters, first responders, paramedics, and volunteers are allowed by the law to use the emergency light systems. These people are required only to use these lights when there is something major emergency that needs to get controlled. It’s strictly imposed to confuse drivers and give them space to move towards the emergency.

As a motorist, you have to know all the different emergency lights used by all the other emergency vehicles, as on the roads and during emergencies of high value. If you do not see the meaning of emergency lights, then there is a high chance of hindering the responders during an emergency.

What are the color codes for emergency lights?

There are many types of emergency lights, and each has its importance; the most common emergency color lights are as follows:

Red

Red is a warning light usually used by emergency vehicles like ambulances, police cars, or fire trucks. It is because the color gets used during an emergency operation that it needs a speedy response.

Yellow

The color yellows are used mainly by vehicles meant for construction, towing, and escorting. But, overall use of the color is usually associated with cars and motorbikes that are most likely to travel slow.

Green

The events transpired during 9/11, and homeland security adopted the use of green lights for doing patrols. That means that green light is only limited to this particular department and usually is most used to increase the visibility during patrols and operations.

Ending note

The usage of the emergency lights is limited by law in many jurisdictions only for responding to an emergency, imitating a traffic stop, bona fide training exercises, or a particular hazard on the road.

The majority of the private security agencies have special permits to use emergency lights in many specific areas. It has yet to be decided whether individual cars would require carrying lights or not.