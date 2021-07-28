Jet2.com and Jet2holidays add new feature to mobile apps

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have launched a ‘Useful documents’ feature on their mobile apps, allowing customers to upload and store important travel documents, such as overseas country entry forms and negative Covid-19 test results in one location.

The new functionality on the airline and tour operator’s mobile apps means customers can easily organise their travel documents in one single place, helping to make the pre-departure and day of travel preparations more seamless, and smooth. It also offers holidaymakers easy access to safe travel information and travel requirements for the destination they are travelling to and allows them to travel paper-free.

As well as being able to upload travel documents, package holiday customers can view their holiday documents, including boarding passes, flights, and transfer vouchers on the Jet2holidays app. The app also includes push notifications to help keep customers informed throughout their journey. This includes handy reminders about filling in passenger locator forms 48 hours before returning to the UK, and details about the time and pick up location of their coach transfer to the airport on the day of departure.

Flight-only customers are able to view and download their Jet2.com boarding passes and any other useful documents that the customer chooses to upload.

The launch of the new feature comes as the award-winning airline and tour operator recommenced flights and holidays to Amber list destinations on 19th July, meaning fully vaccinated customers (and children travelling with them who are under 18) can now fly to over 40 quarantine-free destinations this summer from across ten UK bases.

With customers now able to plan and travel on flights and holidays to so many quarantine-free destinations, this offers plenty of choice and flexibility for customers when it comes to enjoying a much-needed holiday in the sunshine.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As a result of Government travel requirements, there are additional documents for holidaymakers to be aware of such as test results and passenger locator forms.

“As we start to welcome back more customers and increase our offering to include flights and holidays to over 40 quarantine-free destinations, we want to make the process of travelling with us as smooth as possible. For this reason, we are introducing functionality for customers to upload their own travel documents to a central location within the Jet2.com and Jet2holidays apps. The new feature allows customers to store all their Covid-19 related health and travel documents in one place, eliminating the need of unnecessary paperwork and helping to make travel as easy and fuss free as possible. We take pride in our award-winning customer service and this functionality will really help us to continue delivering that.”

The Jet2.com and Jet2holidays mobile apps can be downloaded on a mobile or tablet for free from the App Store or on Google Play. The Jet2.com app makes it easy for customers to browse, book and manage flights at their fingertips. The Jet2holidays app can be used for searching, booking, and managing holidays, including a range of post-booking features to enhance the holiday countdown and help customers in resort.