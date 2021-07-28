Britain’s top InstaDad hotspots – The top locations where dad life Instagram content gets shared mos

A new social media study from gifts and gadgets retailer Menkind reveals the nation’s top hotspots for InstaDads. Ahead of celebrating dads on Father’s Day, the analysis delved into Instagram hashtag data and uncovered the top UK locations where dad life content gets shared and liked the most.

Essex tops the InstaDad chart

The new study analysed publicly available Instagram posts from the last three months based on their geo-location tags, and crunched the numbers on the top UK regions, counties and cities where dads share fatherhood related content the most.

Essex tops the chart for the most active InstaDads, who post most about dad life or are featured on their families’ feeds. Essex fathers and father figures are also the second most liked in the country, after dads from Leicestershire, who lead at number of likes for dad-related content.

London dads also love snapping their proudest dad moments, coming in second for the number of dad-related posts, and sixth when it comes to the most liked Insta content.

Relative to the size of the population, however, Essex dads come third in our ranking of dad life content per 1000 county residents, with Northumberland and Southampton dads splitting the podium. Nevertheless, Essex dads still share a whopping 95 times more family content on Instagram than Londoners.

South East and East of England InstaDads most active

Overall, InstaDads in the South East and East of England are most active and receive the most likes to posts about dad life, whilst the North East and Northern Ireland are home to the least active Instagrammer dads, according to the regional data.

At county level, Milton Keynes, Stirling, Hartlepool, Monmouthshire, Caithness, Peterborough, South Gloucestershire, Wrexham, Thurrock and Falkirk all split the last position in the ranking, with the lowest amount of fatherhood related content shared.

Dads in Newport lead the way for InstaLikes

Looking at city level data, Welsh father figures share the most engaging dad-life posts, with Newport amassing the most InstaLikes for dad-related content, followed by London and Blyth, in Northumberland.

When measuring volume of content, the city level hashtag analysis reveals Londoners are the top InstaDads in the country, followed by dads in Liverpool, Southampton and Leeds.

It is, however, the small town of Glossop, in Derbyshire, where dads share the most Instagram content related to fatherhood per 1000 residents – 2 times more than the runner-up city, Lincoln. Lincoln dads, themselves, share 12.5 times more dad content than London fathers per 1,000 people. Londoner dads still make it into the top twenty InstaDad cities in the country, relative to the size of its population.

Top five proudest InstaDads revealed

The social media study also crunched the numbers on the most liked public Instagram posts which used dad related hashtags in the last three months, and shortlisted the top dads that get most recognition on the platform for their heart-warming family life content.

*Top five InstaDads based on most liked dad-life Instagram content in the UK

For more information about the study, please visit: https://www.menkind.co.uk/top-insta-dads