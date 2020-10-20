Is it worth selling my Samsung s8 in 2020

Samsung Galaxy S8 was one of the premium handsets launched by the brand in 2017. Several other handsets from various brands got launched since then, and each of them offers something new to consumers. If we talk of 2020, some of the best features for any handset include bigger cameras and batteries, better displays, and superior low light performance. One of the recent launches of Samsung, the S20, comes packed with all these features. When we talk of S8, S20, and even S10 might look better. However, upon closer inspection, the difference might not be huge. In this article, we will take a look at whether it is worth selling Samsung S8 in 2020.

Samsung S8 – Good but old

Should I sell my Samsung S8? Samsung S8 is almost three years old, but it still has the features that are present in the current mobiles. With the depreciation in its value over the years, its specifications look excellent. Many features are similar to S10. Its functions like wireless charging, quality display, headphone jack, and IP68 resistance are the same as the most newer flagships from the brand.

The cameras of S8 have become ancient but are still at par with the newer devices that come in a similar price range. One of the major disappointments with the handset is the smaller battery (3000 mAh) and the fingerprint sensor, which is not convenient. If we ignore these issues, Samsung S8 is still good enough if you are not very fond of upgrading your handsets regularly. However, the question is how long you can hold onto the device.

The Galaxy S8 got an upgrade to Android 9 Pie and One UI. However, it is unlikely it will be getting any future updates. With its age already being three years, the software support offered by Samsung will cease to exist. These updates are essential, and it is always better to use the latest technology that supports all the features. The next issue is the price. It is a known fact that the value of any handset declines as soon as it gets unboxed, and newer devices get launched in the market.

Apple is the leading brand whose handsets don’t lose much value. However, it is not the case with Samsung, especially when several new handsets keep releasing regularly. The best time to sell an old handset is always now because the prices continue to depreciate with each passing day. Furthermore, when you keep using old devices, the wear and tear will be much more, and there is always a chance of system lag and breakdown.

You would not want your mobile phone to reach a point where it stops working. If t stops working, you might think of getting it repaired, which could set you back by a few hundred pounds. In such a situation, it will be a loss-making proposition if you do not get a good resale value for your old Samsung S8. You can also consider mobile phone recycling. It is possible to recycle phone and get a good amount.

What’s the fancy behind S8?

The features available in S8, when it got released in 2017, are still quite favorable in 2020. The display, RAM, processor, and camera are all excellent. Most mid-range handsets today in the same price range come with similar features. The added advantage with S8 is it has a great body and looks good to hold.

The design and feel of S8 are much better than other mid-range handsets that are available in the market today. The price is also a factor that still works well in favor of S8. The price of a refurbished S8 is almost half of what it costs to get a new mid-range smartphone with similar features. The S20 and S8 price differences are even more, which is around four times the cost of a refurbished S8.

Bottom line

The Samsung S8 comes with a decent display, good battery, and excellent build quality. All these features make it worthwhile to hold the device in 2020. The newer models come loaded with many more features, but they also cost a lot more. Ultimately, it will be the question of your preferences. If you want to buy a new handset, selling your old S8 right away is the best option. You can use that amount to fund the purchase of your new device partially.