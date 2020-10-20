How Flexible Workspaces Glasgow Will Answer COVID – 19 Office Issues?

The COVID – 19 pandemic has thrown the future of offices into total disarray. When the workers were sent home during the lockdown, the workers realized that they never preferred to sit in dull and lifeless offices anymore.

Studies have shown that 90% of the workers chose to continue with the work-from-home concept. This change of mindset has left many people in big cities like Glasgow, wondering whether the physical office is the future of the working world. The average office space is not appealing to people anymore.

Experts say that if people are indeed excited to work from home, it means a failure for the office. The future is uncertain for traditional working spaces as priorities have undergone many changes to suit real-life needs rather than traditions.

This is where companies like CoVault Workspace come into the picture with the concept of flexible workspaces in Glasgow as the work-from-home idea is not viable in the long run.

Stuck at home, the workers miss out on socializing with their colleagues and suffer from a lack of variety in their day. Not everyone enjoys the luxury of a home office, and they tend to work in the same room where they eat, sleep, and relax.

It causes people to lose a healthy balance between work and life. High-quality flexible spaces can transform the way modern workplaces function by addressing various concerns. It is more about creating an environment where the workers can enjoy more freedom.

They will be able to move around, create their own space, and make full use of the available facilities. A workspace survey has revealed that workers are happier when they allow them to decide the kind of workplace they want to work in.

The flexible workplaces are much more vibrant than the standard office spaces. The employee gets a desk of his own and also many other places to work. You can work in a sunlight-filled atrium, or you may also station yourself in the kitchen that is full of snacks.

You can even escape to quiet areas such as the reading room, which would be well-stocked with inspirational books, or take advantage of soundproof phone booths that will keep your phone conversations private. No doubt working from home cannot compete with the sheer variety of workspaces.

What makes flexible workplaces in Glasgow so special?

The flexible workspaces benefit a diverse community, thereby opening up opportunities wherein employees can preserve the company culture and employee integration that increases productivity and builds motivation among the workers.

The flexible workspaces are the ideal places to work compared to working from home as people are social animals who love the interaction. People who are working from home surely miss the human experience of working together. Those who work at flexible workshops develop a lasting relationship with the employees, and they assist with each other throughout the day.

The comfort factor

The flexible design of the workplace has a meaningful impact on an individual’s workday also. The comfort of a flexible workplace directly impacts job satisfaction, productivity, well-being, and the worker’s health.

Flexible spaces allow workers to be more mobile. They also have a say in determining how they work to be positive results in job satisfaction and employee engagement.

Savings

A recent survey has revealed that a redesigned workplace reduces workplace costs and boosts employee productivity and satisfaction. Research on the employees’ work habits and mobility has shown that onsite employees are likely to be mobile within the building, and cubicles remain vacant most of the time.

Flexible workspaces have an aim to utilize space more effectively through a combination of open-plan and unmarked seating. The workers are happy as they feel that their office is not restricted to just a cubicle. Companies can save as much as 35% by accommodating more people in the same amount of space.

Going beyond the cubicles

Cubicles have their advantages when it comes to focusing, but many companies choose to create large open floor plans and choose cubicles with lower walls and moveable. It is worth noting that not all offices have the luxury of having 12,000 sq. ft. of raw space.

Nowadays, the offices are not concentrating on large rooms; they are planning to convert small areas into flexible workspaces for the ultimate benefit of the employees. The companies now believe that even a kitchen can only function as a meeting room if it has the necessary furniture and flexibility.

The companies are also taking initiatives to create spaces that can be repurposed at little cost or anytime. It makes it easy for the company to grow and change the needs as and when required.

Collaborative workspaces

Everyone wants their own space for projects in every office, but they also want to comfortably collaborate with their colleagues. In modern-day offices, the bulk of the furniture is on wheels, which means that the employees can move everything around to create collaboration space as and when needed.

The concept of flexible workspaces is a welcome change in the professional world in the times of COVID – 19 pandemic. They promise to usher in a range of benefits like an increase in employee comfort, well-being of the employees, and increased productivity that would result in better business. The companies have understood the need for modern office designs that offer easy flexibility for various workflows, collaboration, and daily movement.

Flexible workspaces have managed to change the way people are working in offices. The businesses have quickly transformed the dull and boring workplaces of yesteryears into an area where people love to work and collaborate with their colleagues.

The pandemic has indeed evoked many changes in the way businesses are run all over the world. The evolution of flexible workspaces has made the employees a happier lot and they are now ready to accept that optimum productivity can only be achieved through these dynamic and flexible workplaces.