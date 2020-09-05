How to: keep your relationship healthy and steady during the coronavirus? 

The coronavirus has had an enormous impact on our daily life. And the struggle isn’t over yet. Covid-19 is also impacting everyone’s romantic relationships. Whether you were enjoying the dating game or have been together for quite some time, the coronavirus impacted us all. How do you keep your relationship healthy and steady during the coronavirus? While you’re separated or together? Here are some tips to help you trough these difficult times.

Meeting up with people during the lockdown

The new coronavirus is spreading very fast. Luckily we managed to control it in some way. The goal is to reduce reproduction, or “R,” below one. The number of people each confirmed case infects will not be higher than one on average. This way we will reduce peak healthcare and protect the ones who are at most risk due to disease, age or lifestyle. However, most countries are able to ease the restrictions on visiting people from other households. And that’s great news for couples who have been separated during lockdown.

The restrictions are less strict than a couple of months ago. But this doesn’t mean there aren’t any rules. You can meet up with people, but only if you follow some basic rules. It is difficult. We understand that. But if we all push trough, it’ll be even better in the future.

Living together

The lockdown is not only hard for couples who have been separated. It is also difficult for people living together. No matter if you lived together for quite some time or just moved in before lockdown, it can be hard to spend so much time together. No where to go, no relieve from friends or family. Only you two.

Try to keep thing as normal as possible. Keep planning little outings and do things separately. Why not hit the gym indoors? Or go for a walk in the park? This is still possible and can clear your head and mind space.

Don’t forget to keep things romantically. When you’re most of the time together, you may forgot to put effort in the relationship. This is the worst mistake you can make. You could watch your favorite movie with some popcorn. Or pretend you are out for dinner in a restaurant. Create a menu and surprise your significant other with some great meals. And top it of with great excitement in the bedroom. Using sex toys to spice things up is a really great idea!

Can you get Covid-19 from having sex?

To be clear: yes, you can get Covid-19 from having sex. However, when you’re living in one household it’s almost impossible to get away from it when your partner has the virus. So having sex doesn’t increase the risk. Having sex or close contact with someone who is not part of your household is forbidden. It puts you in high risk on catching and/or spreading the disease.

Not everyone with Covid-19 have symptoms. Without symptoms they can still be infectious. So even if someone has no temperature or cough, they can be carrying the virus. Condoms do not protect!