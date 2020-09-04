Why Mobile Apps Are the Hottest Trend for Ambitious Businesses

Have you noticed how more businesses now have their own branded apps for iOS and Android? While the debate on whether developing an app is better than creating a mobile-friendly website is still ongoing, more and more businesses are investing in developing their own apps. The reason is simple: apps allow businesses to get much closer to their customers by being on their phones constantly.

Creating and launching mobile apps are now one of the hottest trends among businesses that aim to expand their market significantly. Some of the biggest names like Nike and Ikea already take advantage of native apps to boost their digital presence. Other businesses, including small businesses catering to a specific market segment, are following suit.

Upon closer inspection, a mobile app can be very beneficial to a business, and there are several reasons why developing an app becomes a hot market trend. We are going to discuss those reasons in this article.

Access to Resources

In the old days, developing native apps either required big investments or a large team of developers. The entry barrier into app development was so high that only large companies had the resources to go this route. Smaller businesses resorted to developing websites that are mobile-friendly or mobile-first and hoping that they can deliver the same pleasant user experience that way.

Today, resources related to app development are easier to find. In fact, you can learn everything there is to know about writing mobile apps in a particular programing language without spending a dime or jumping through hoops. There are service providers that specialize in helping businesses develop their apps.

Other resources are just as easy to access. The cloud infrastructure that supports the best apps on the market is available for as little as $5 per month. There is no need to make big investments in infrastructure and physical hardware or worry about maintaining that cloud infrastructure in the long run. Everything is available as a service.

Marketing Opportunities

Native mobile apps are also appealing for businesses because of the marketing opportunities that they present. After all, you are placing your brand inside the users’ pockets, and you can focus on building a stronger and more personal relationship with those users. Marketing opportunities inside and outside the app are also too good to miss.

For example, you can send a push notification telling your users about an exclusive offer that you prepare for them. When timed correctly, a simple push notification like this can result in high conversion and an immediate spike in sales. Combined with other marketing instruments, you can drive both sales and app installs with one campaign.

Even the icon of the app can be used for marketing and branding purposes. You can add special campaign messages, add brand elements, or introduce special themes for special occasions. Users will notice the changes happening on the app icon and will be more likely to recognize your brand off the top of their minds.

A Wealth of Features

There is no shortage of features that can be added to your business app. The real challenge is not adding a lot of features, but rather making sure that all features are valuable in the eyes of users. Nike’s approach with its Nike+ app is worth copying because of its effectiveness. The company creates a running app and builds a community of Nike users on top of it.

There is nothing wrong with introducing a lot of features inside the app. Aside from making sure that the features are valuable, you also have to make sure that the features work properly when they reach users. This makes mobile app testing that much more important. All features need to be tested thoroughly so that users don’t get annoyed by their presence too.

Global App Testing recommends testing new features using multiple devices and under different usage scenarios for maximum safety. As a leading name in software testing, the company has helped businesses of different sizes test their apps on dozens of devices that are out in the market, simply to prevent device fragmentation from becoming an issue with new features.

New Revenue Sources

Some businesses also use their mobile apps to generate revenue. While business or branded apps are predominantly used to generate sales and connect with users, some of them still display ads or turn to other ways to generate new revenue streams. Ad revenue can be a great way to sustain the business too as long as the ads are not intrusive.

Businesses with valuable content can also generate revenue from paywalls. Some content still needs to be freely available to the users, but adding a paywall to exclusive content could work. Besides, users will still appreciate the value you deliver through those content and in-app features.

Other revenue sources include expanding the loyalty program to other businesses. Offering your customer base as a selling point and allowing other businesses to promote their vouchers or offers to loyal customers can turn into an exciting business model when approached correctly. You can do co-promotions and joint campaigns.

Positive Aftersales Experience

The customers’ journey doesn’t stop when they make a purchase. Businesses still need to expand their Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), and the way to do that is by making sure that customers are still happy after the purchase. Happy customers will bring more customers by recommending your brand and products.

A mobile app is perfect for delivering a positive aftersales experience. Customers can always get the help they need. They also have access to an extensive catalog of resources – something that needs to be available inside the app – that can help them gain more value from their purchase. Product tutorials and complementary features are the most valuable.

When they do need help, in-app live chat needs to be available. Operators must be able to provide customers with assistance quickly and correctly. Unresolved issues must be followed up using other channels. You can turn an unhappy customer into your biggest advocate by handling that customer’s complaints with immense care.

Businesses Are Gaining Market Advantage

Of course, trends are also shaped by businesses following the footsteps of other businesses that have successfully utilized mobile apps to their advantage. With the market being as competitive as it is today, it is not surprising to see customers become more accustomed to interacting with brands online, including making purchases and getting customer support.

As businesses with mobile apps become more known and have a larger reach, other businesses see developing a mobile app as an investment worth making. Almost all app development companies see a spike in requests from businesses across the globe. The same is true for companies that provide development and testing tools.

The trend itself is not a bad thing. Mobile apps work when designed, developed, and delivered properly. It is an invaluable tool in a time when building a more personal relationship with customers is the key to success. The marketing opportunities presented by mobile apps are also worth pursuing. Even smaller enterprises and home businesses are taking advantage of ready-made mobile apps to expand their reach and get closer to their customers. As long as you have good features and value to offer, there is no reason why your business should not invest in a mobile app.