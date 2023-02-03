Games For All Playgrounds

Many fun and vibrant games can be played without needing equipment. From hopscotch to different sports courts and counting games. Older children will enjoy having a football court for games during recess on the ground in the playground. No need for nets, just teams and a ball.

The simplicity of playgrounds and game setups is the most long-lasting. Hopscotch drawn on the floor is effective, but one using thermoplastic technology had no risk of being washed away.

If you have never heard of thermoplastic playground markings, you might not realize that you know what they are.

What are thermoplastic markings?

They are quite simply permanent types of markings which are fully customizable in size and shape. They can be applied to any playground surface. However, these work best on tarmac playgrounds. This makes them ideal as an addition to any school playground.

Being a fully customizable procedure means that any game you could imagine which would need an outline can be done. Some examples of games are hopscotch, snakes and ladders, and learning tools like the alphabet or numbers for counting. So your playground for school can have games for different age ranges without needing expensive equipment.

It is also possible to use thermoplastic markings to just add color to a playground without adding games to make the area more engaging for children.

Why choose markings?

Having playground markings can make being outside more fun for children, and it can allow for more interactive play.

Having numbers or letters will allow younger children to interact and learn while also running around and having fun. Making them more likely to remember the information.

Being able to play hopscotch will help children with coordination skills, which can benefit them long term. Team games like snakes and ladders will allow children to play together in a fun way without needing much more than a dice.

You can get these games and have similar experiences using chalk or giant playground games. However, having a more permanent picture can make it easier for longer use, allowing more children to experience the joy without needing to constantly maintain the images or game.

How much will it cost?

The price can fit within your budget, depending on the size, shape, and amount of thermoplastic playground markings you wish to have in your playground.

The price will also depend on which games or designs you want in your playground or sports ground. Something like the alphabet or a game’s court outline may be cheaper than getting an in-depth game of snakes and ladders.

Always discuss your budget in your consultation with any company you are considering doing the work for you.

Summary

To summarize, thermoplastic playground markings are an ideal addition to any school or sports grounds, giving children an engaging atmosphere with simple games. These types of playground markings will last a long time and can be refreshed over time. They are more suited to children in KS1 and KS2 but are a fun addition to any play area.