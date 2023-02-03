Are men more likely to get skin cancer?

Skin cancer is a growing concern for many people, particularly as the number of diagnoses continues to increase. While anyone can develop skin cancer, research suggests that certain groups, including men, may be at a higher risk. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons why men are more likely to develop skin cancer, as well as what can be done to prevent it.

Reasons Men are More Likely to Get Skin Cancer:

Outdoor Work:

Men are more likely to work outside and have a higher exposure to the sun. Outdoor workers, such as construction workers, landscapers, and farmers, are at a higher risk of developing skin cancer because of their extended exposure to UV rays. In the UK, a large number of workers spend long hours outdoors, increasing their chances of developing skin cancer.

Poor Sun Protection:

Research suggests that men are less likely to use sunscreen or protect their skin from the sun compared to women. They are also more likely to ignore warning signs, such as moles that change in shape or color, which can indicate skin cancer.

Late Detection:

Men are also less likely to visit a doctor for regular check-ups and skin exams, which can result in late detection of skin cancer. The later the skin cancer is detected, the more difficult it is to treat, making early detection critical.

Certain Skin Types:

Certain skin types are more susceptible to skin cancer, with men of Celtic or Nordic descent being at a higher risk. Their lighter skin and hair make them more susceptible to sun damage and skin cancer.

Preventing Skin Cancer:

There are several steps that men can take to prevent skin cancer, including:

Use Sunscreen:

Make sure to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 before spending time in the sun. Reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.

Wear Protective Clothing:

Wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants, and a hat can help protect your skin from the sun. Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing made from breathable materials is the best option for hot weather.

Seek Shade:

Avoid spending time in direct sunlight during the peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the sun’s rays are the strongest. Seek shade under trees, umbrellas, or other structures to reduce your exposure to the sun.

Get Regular Skin Checks:

Visit a skin cancer specialist London to have your skin checked regularly. They can identify any changes or unusual moles, and provide you with early treatment if necessary.

Conclusion:

Skin cancer is a serious concern for men, who are more likely to develop the disease due to their outdoor work, poor sun protection habits, and late detection. By taking steps to prevent skin cancer, such as using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, seeking shade, and getting regular skin checks, men can reduce their risk of developing this potentially life-threatening disease. If you are concerned about your skin health, or have noticed any changes in moles or freckles, contact a skin cancer specialist London to schedule a consultation.