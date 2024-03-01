Fashion boutique Velvet Vixen launches in Edenmore House and Golf Club Estate 

New designer dress retailer Velvet Vixen is getting set to open the doors to a new concept in glamour dress wear in Magheralin in March 2024.

Bringing an innovative new addition to the world of fashion and style to an exclusive County Down destination location, Velvet Vixen, specialises in high end event, formal, and mother of the bride dress wear.

Aiming to offer a proposition that meets the needs of sustainability focused fashion-forward women in search of unique style, Velvet Vixen brings, to the Craigavon and Banbridge area, a refreshing take on highbrow new and preloved couture occasion wear.

Colleen McAreavey, founder of the Velvet Vixen concept and fashion boutique said: “This new business comes from an idea I had back in 2007 and like many people, I put it on the back burner for many years, but the desire to bring the Velvet Vixen concept to life never left me.”

Colleen who has worked as a Business Consultant, advising local entrepreneurs how to launch and grow their own businesses for over 20 years, decided that this Spring offers the ideal time to move forward with her newest business concept.

Sharing her business vision she adds: “I want Velvet Vixen not just to be another boutique but a new concept in how we consider once worn couture, I am aiming to build a movement that celebrates individuality, sustainability, and glamour and I anticipate a typical customer will be one that appreciates well-curated style.”

Velvet Vixen aims to stand out with a diverse offering of couture options, including new, once worn, and vintage designer pieces.

The high-end brand is on a mission to redefine the fashion landscape by encouraging local women to embrace sustainability without compromising on style.

Through her personal love of fashion and styling, she has curated, over a number of years, her own range of unique designer and vintage pieces, but she found that after wearing these to key events that her desire to wear them again, especially in the same social circles, was hugely diminished.

Velvet Vixen

Research into the need for the service also demonstrated just how many people were trying to sell high end designer pieces on various online platforms to no avail.

Fashionista Colleen believes that Velvet Vixen in Magheralin will offer ladies a better way to showcase their unique pieces, in the environment of an exclusive boutique, fitted with a changing area – something that tackles a key barrier and pain point for many different sized women – the need to physically try on fashion attire to ensure a good fit.

Moira’s newest concept boutique will offer new contemporary and timeless couture and business founder, Colleen believes that her location choice, within the Edenmore country estate, affords her shoppers the opportunity to enjoy a great day out with friends and family after shopping for their special occasion.

She says: “Whether it is a formal event or a mother-of-the- bride ensemble, I plan for Velvet Vixen to be the ‘go-to place for ladies across Ireland and beyond’.

Velvet Vixen currently has a call out for anyone wanting to sell their Mother of the Bride or Mother of the Groom outfit, formal dress or vintage couture and these statement pieces will become part of the opening stock of the new boutique.

The resell service is now live online at www.velvetvixen.co.uk and fashionistas are also invited to present their preloved garments for consideration during an Open Day this Saturday 2 March from 10am to 2pm.