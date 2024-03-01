How to Create an Online Presence: Strategies for Attracting Web Developers

Did you know that each one-second delay in web page response reduces a conversion rate by 7%, while a smooth user experience can result in 400% more conversions? 94% of people don’t trust old-fashioned websites, yet a well-designed website serves as a virtual storefront and acts as a powerful tool for attracting and retaining customers. However, creating and maintaining an effective website requires finding web developers with in-depth expertise in back-end and front-end frameworks. Let’s sort out how to create an online presence with the help of professional web developers.

How to Hire a Good Web Developer

Hiring of a good web developer consists of 2 processes: spotting the best candidates and attracting them

🎯Creating an online presence starts with hunting for talent

Define Your Needs. Before you begin the hiring process, take the time to clearly determine the scope of work, technology stack, and specific skills you’re looking for in a web developer. Whether you are seeking a good web developer who can build a simple informational website or a complex e-commerce platform, having a clear understanding of your needs will help you avoid attracting “wrong” candidates.

Front-end developers excel in visual design using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, while back-end developers handle database management and server operations with languages like Python or Ruby on Rails. Full-stack developers combine both skill sets, yet you should remember that one, even the most multifaceted talent, most likely, will not be able to ensure the robustness of a large-scale project. Some domains, like healthcare or E-commerce, require familiarity with domain tools and standards. Junior developers can be great assets to budget-conscious projects, yet mid-level developers can develop your project faster as they bring a more balanced expertise, and only senior developers can lead complex initiatives and mentor junior team members.

Check Portfolios and References. It’s hard to imagine how to create an online presence without assessing developers’ skills and checking a bunch of their portfolios and references. Pay attention to the experience with look-a-like projects, design aesthetics, functionality, and user experience of their past projects to gauge their expertise.

Evaluate Technical Skills. In addition to reviewing portfolios, consider preparing some test tasks to assess their proficiency in programming languages, frameworks, and tools relevant to your project requirements. We’ve already mentioned people’s questionable attitude to old-fashioned websites, right? So, opt for developers who stay updated on the latest industry trends and technologies and demonstrate a willingness to adapt and learn new skills.

Assess Communication and Collaboration Skills. Seek developers who possess strong communication skills and demonstrate the ability to work well with cross-functional teams. Conducting interviews or trial projects indicates how well a candidate responds to feedback and collaborates with others.

Evaluate Project Management Abilities. That is how to hire a web developer able to build an online presence sustainably. Spot developers who are organized, detail-oriented, and capable of managing tasks, timelines, and resources effectively.

🤝 Attracting Web Developers of Choice

If you want the developers you have spotted to accept your job offer, you need to demonstrate that you can cover their needs.

What to do during a hiring campaign

Shorten a hiring process as much as possible. More than 25% of candidates lose their interest in the company because of too many hiring stages. It especially refers to the most skilled specialists who are popular among recruiters.

Give fast and detailed feedback after interviews and test tasks. It's as crucial as to remember a candidate's name and join a scheduled call with a candidate on time.

Offer competitive compensation which is not lower than average for web development services of the required complexity. The next tip will help you negotiate a web developer's compensation confidently.

Mention some of post-hiring steps during a hiring campaign. Make a teaser about bonuses in your job description. During the interviews, explain how you are going to structure project tasks for this particular specialist.

What to do after hiring

Regularly discuss long-term goals with your web developers and share your feedback about each specialist’s contribution to achieving those goals.

Set clear metrics to track how you are creating an online presence of your business together with your web development team. Important metrics include Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) compared to Lifetime Value (CLTV) for assessing profitability and analyzing Revenue Growth over time. Additionally, measuring Churn Rate highlights areas for improving customer satisfaction, while tracking Daily and Monthly Active Users (DAU and MAU) indicates user engagement.

Provide growth and networking opportunities, as well as personalized bonuses for each team member.

Explore Different Hiring Options

As you can see, hiring and attracting web developers requires a solid effort and time. Yet, it’s possible to allocate your resources wisely by picking the most appropriate hiring model for your case. There are various ways to hire a web developer.

In-house hiring is just for you if you plan to hire long-term and already have enough HR specialists who are experienced in tech hiring. Tech hiring requires tech talent market analysis, understanding of developers’ priorities, and arranging specialized tech interviews.

Outsourcing of web development could be a go-to option for those teams who need to build an online presence but lack expertise in IT project management. It gives you an opportunity to delegate tasks to a team of narrow professionals rather than think who and how exactly will perform those tasks.

Cooperation with freelancers allows companies to reduce their backlogs without increasing their teams or signing agreements with third-party teams. At the same time, this approach is less secure than in-house hiring. Not all freelancers provide post-production support or fix bugs in their solutions. Altogether, specialists who don't represent any company potentially can misuse your sensitive business data, as they may be not obliged to stick to security regulations.

Professional human resources specialists from IT outstaffing agencies handpick web developers worldwide, sticking to the optimal price/quality ratio, as their clients typically come to them with this request. So, you can leverage outstaffing when searching for niche expertise and engaging specialists who will closely collaborate with your existing team as you delegate only HR ops and directly manage new hires.

Treat Your Team as One of the Most Valuable Business Assets

By following our strategic tips on creating an online presence and attracting skilled team members, you will most likely gather a great web development team and build a website that converts visitors into loyal customers.