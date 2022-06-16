Esri Maps Ireland’s Best Picnic Spots this International Picnic Day

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), has created a digital map of some of the best picnic spots across the island of Ireland ahead of International Picnic Day on Saturday, 18th June.

International Picnic Day

Using Esri’s ArcGIS digital mapping system, the interactive map highlights both popular and lesser-known spots for a picnic with family and friends this summer. Locations include forests, parks, lakes and beaches, with something to suit all interests and ages.

As the weather improves and picnic season begins in earnest, grab a blanket, get some snacks and use the map to find a picnic area near you.