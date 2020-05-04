Choosing the right chess set for your requirements

Chess has been a friend to the human civilization for centuries and it is still going strong. Ages ago chess sets were inaccessible to the general public and were regarded as a game for the noble and the royalty. But things have changed. There are plenty of chess shops around the world, but Britain remains the keeper of the oldest chess traditions. There are plenty of shops to back it up and Kaoori is the best chess shop London has to offer.

Manufacturing process

There are different routes to take in chess manufacturing, but first and foremost, the choice of material. The most popular material for carving chess pieces and chess boards is wood. And thanks to the craftsmanship of artisans Kaoori is collaborating with, every chess piece becomes a unique piece of art.

Wooden chess boards and chess pieces have a unique history. In the beginning, they were customized. The king chess piece would be portrayed as the current monarch, as well as the queen chess piece. The knight chess piece was intricately carved as a cavalry soldier, holding a spear. But when the game spread enough for people to hold tournaments and official games, a necessity was created for a universal chess design. That’s when Staunton pieces came along, which transformed the chess pieces into more simplistic but elegant representations that we all know and love today. Let’s see what the modern chess market has to offer.

Folding chess sets.

These are among the most popular products on the chess market today, and Kaoori offers them in spades. The board folds in and acts as a keeping box for the pieces, which is ideal for travelling and in general, makes carrying it much easier. They usually feature the classic Staunton chess pieces and a wooden chess board.

Luxury sets.

These amazing chess sets are made of the best possible materials and are generally on the pricey side. They are intended for real chess connoisseurs that would appreciate a fine set like this. Luxury sets usually have an individual design and are intended for both play and proud presentation. Check out the versions Kaoori has to offer, as there are lots of different styles and materials.

Magnetic chess

These are great both for children and the elderly, who might have a problem with dexterity. As the name suggests, these sets have small magnets in the pieces, which makes them easier to manoeuvre. A wonderful set for beginners!

Themed sets

Themed chess sets are among the most unique and fun creations on the chess market. The theme can be literally anything from the roman empire to the beloved Simpson characters. Kaoori offers a line of classic themes, including ancient Greece and Giewont.

Demo chess

This type of chess sets features a whole new approach to chess boards. This one is vertical, with big, flat pieces that either go into transparent plastic pockets on the board or stick to it with magnets. They are intended for demonstrations to an audience, hence demo chess is used in schools and chess clubs, for solving chess problems and playing demo games.

These sets are among the most popular choices, but Kaoori has much more to offer. From the basic wooden Staunton folding sets to the most unique recreations of antique sets. Check out the shop and see for yourself!