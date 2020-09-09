C. S. Lewis Square welcomes Urban Market September 12

An eco-market is set to arrive in East Belfast this weekend, with more than 40 traders setting up stalls at the iconic C. S. Lewis Square.

The market, which will see a range of artisan food, arts, crafts and homewares will take place on Saturday 12th September, 11am to 3pm – with free entry, it’s a must see.

Thomas, from Urban Market, which is organising the event in partnership with East Side Greenways said: “We can’t wait to see a range of local businesses from across Northern Ireland come together this weekend for the event. Our eco-market – which means that our traders are committed to sustainable products – will see a whole range of goods with some great names like Streetza, Earth Made NI, Granny Shaws and Allotment Candles, amongst many more, taking part. We’ll have a range of established Covid-19 safety measures in place; such as hand sanitizer stations, social distancing and a one-way system. Follow @urbanmarketni on Instagram and Facebook to find out more.”

The market kicks off the ‘Living the Green Way’ festival which will take place along the Connswater Community Greenway from 12th to 19th September, encouraging people to live ‘greener and healthier’ lifestyles.