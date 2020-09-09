Autumn Getaways with Jet2holidays and Jet2Villas 

With October fast approaching, why not grab a great deal with Jet2holidays or Jet2Villas and soak up some much-needed sun in Turkey. On top of this, there’s also thousands of free child places still available.

Turkey, Dalaman, Marmaris

3 star Seda Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 12th October.

Price: £299 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Turkey, Antalya, Side

3 star Lemas Suite Hotel, 7 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on 9th October.

Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Turkey, Dalaman, Dalyan

Villa Instanbul, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 12th October.

Price: £439 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.