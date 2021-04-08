Bushmills reveals new Caribbean Rum Cask Finish

Bushmills® Irish Whiskey has announced the release of the Caribbean Rum Cask Finish, the first in a series of exciting and innovative whiskeys from the new Bushmills® Original Cask Finish range.

The Caribbean Rum Cask Finish, available from Thursday 15 April across the island of Ireland, features the award-winning single malt used in Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey, finished in hand-selected fine oak Caribbean Rum casks. It’s then blended with the brand’s signature triple distilled Irish grain whiskey to create tropical fruit and dry spice flavours.

The secret lies in the casks. First used in the Caribbean to hold rich rum for a minimum of seven years, each cask has been carefully selected by local rum makers and transported to Ireland. Over years in Bushmills’ warehouses, these casks impart mellow aromas and flavours to our wonderful single malt in the cask finishing process. The casks impart pineapple sweetness, caramelized brown sugar notes and toffee tones, delivering a long, smooth finish to this rich gold spirit.

Helen Mulholland, Bushmills Master Blender, commented: “The launch of the Cask Finish series is an exciting and innovative move for Bushmills® Irish Whiskey. The Cask Finish series adds an extra dimension to our acclaimed Bushmills® Original. As the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, The Old Bushmills® Distillery has warehouses bursting with unique casks ageing exquisite whiskey. We’re very excited to bring our latest innovation to new and discerning whiskey drinkers across the island of Ireland.”

The Bushmills® Original Cask Finish range is the newest addition to the Bushmills® family. Each unique cask finish creates extra flavour, choice and variety for premium Irish whiskey drinkers and spirits explorers. For established Bushmills® brand lovers, they represent an exciting alternative and a special reward.

The Bushmills® Caribbean Rum Cask Finish is on sale from Thursday 15 April via select online and in-store retailers, bottled at 40% ABV, and priced at €30 / £24 for 700ml.