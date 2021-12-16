Boojum invests in new product range

Boojum is answering the calls of its loyal fans by launching an amazing range of merchandise. Teaming up with local suppliers and investing significantly in the new range, Boojum is committed to building upon the success of the brand and its existing loyalty t-shirts which have remained a coveted item by Boojum addicts across the country.

With 18 restaurants across Ireland, and more in the pipeline, Boojum since its inception in 2007, has amassed a huge following and the taste of Boojum is now the stuff of legends. With the recent opening in Blanchardstown, Boojum continues to grow and expand its offering to a wide range of audiences.

The newly launched merch range consists of t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats and is designed as a brilliant way for Boojum fans to express their undying love for burritos. Local UsFolk illustrator Stephen Maurice Graham was tasked with designing bespoke illustrations to bring the range to life.

The collection will also extend beyond clothing to include a unique and somewhat bizarre Mexican Rice scented candle, aimed at helping fans cope with their cravings between each Boojum visit.

Paul McCullagh, Marketing Manager at Boojum says: “We are tremendously proud and excited to bring our new merchandise range to life. This marks a significant investment in our brand and one we believe answers the growing demand from our brand advocates. Our customers are extremely loyal and have been challenging us since our initial opening to create a merchandise collection specifically for them.

“You will see that the collection is designed so the pieces aren’t overly branded and are in fact on trend, meaning you don’t have to be a longstanding Boojum fan to wear them. Our core demographic is young students who want new and interesting clothing options, so we had to think outside the box. We also wanted to have some fun and play up to our quirky side which is why the collection also boosts the new Mexican Rice scented candle which is unlike anything I’ve ever smelt before!”

With the launch of its meal kits in 2020 and their retail ready meal range in 2021 the merchandise marks the next phase of Boojum’s diversification and elevation as a brand with further announcements due in 2022. The new collection is now available to purchase online via merch.boojummex.com.