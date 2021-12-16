How Every Business Can Embrace Video Content: 3 Innovative Ideas 

Video content is a massive part of online marketing today. When every business needs marketing, and every marketing campaign needs video content, it’s important to know what you’re getting into. Different platforms require different approaches – and each of them offer options that probably hadn’t occurred to you.

Take a look at our suggestions for video content that you can apply to each of these platforms. You’d be surprised at the different options you have and the people that you can reach.

TikTok

TikTok is a short form-based platform, meaning that all their posted videos are less than 3 minutes long. This can offer a lot of creativity. It is long enough to quickly dispense of a lot of information, but also short enough to keep people’s attention.

Beyond the form of the content however, TikTok is made up of two main concepts: community and trends.

Trends come and go in waves on TikTok, but they are violently high surfer waves that then disappear into sea foam once they land. Tapping into trends is a go to for anyone who is trying to get attention, be that brands or marketers, but it isn’t a lasting option. By the time an affiliate contract is secured to create an advert around a certain trend, the trend could be over. It is better instead to keep to the lasting content ideas: behind the scenes, demonstrations of the product or services, and reviews by users.

As for community, TikTok is becoming the place where people find their fellow men. People are grouping into communities based on everything from race to body type, sexuality and hobbies, and everything in between. If your content appeals to that community, you will have a steady stream of eyes on you.

YouTube

As a long-form content platform, YouTube creators have a lot more wiggle room to work with. Videos are limitless, which means they can record as long as they want but that it’s also harder to keep viewers’ attention.

It naturally means that you can go more in depth about a subject. Video essays have taken off, as people talk about everything from politics to movies, creating an argument with sources cited to back up their point.

Other genres, created purely for entertainment purposes, allow creators to do as much or as little as they wish. You can create content around playing with slime, eating food, your daily life, your passion, and just about everything else in between.

The good thing about YouTube is that you can create content for its platform and then post snippets of it across your social media platforms.

Twitch

Twitch is the go-to streaming platform. Gamers, in particular, are drawn to the site due to the superior streaming services allowing them to showcase copyrighted games and them playing those games, as a source of entertainment.

However, there are other genres of creator on Twitch. Games can expand into poker and Dungeons and Dragons, for example, and some Twitch personalities are simply the equivalent of a late-night host, talking about the latest hot topics with their viewers offering their opinion via the chat.

With Twitch you can consistently stream an event. By “event” we can mean a corporate get together with a lot of announcements and speeches, or the creation of a crafty project by a crafty creator. You only need to offer your audience something engaging to look at and something engaging to listen to.

Or you can create your own streaming service with Red Bee to reach a bigger audience. You don’t need to stick with Twitch to stream but launch your own branded stream with the Over The Top services offered.