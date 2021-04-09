Belfast Live to premiere East Belfast – Our Story 2020

Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport has built a reputation for recognising all that is good about East Belfast and although the awards ceremony could not take place in its usual format, this year, more than any other, the organisers wanted to hear uplifting stories of how the community pulled together and how businesses innovated, pivoted and diversified to survive.

The people of East Belfast have risen to the challenge set by the organisers of the Eastside Awards and told their stories of navigating their way through the pandemic in a unique film entitled ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’.

A story of the spirit of the people who came together to help those in need during the dark days of the first lockdown, of innovation from those who pivoted businesses to survive in 2020 and of hope, with stories from people who have a vision for the future beyond the present time.

Belfast Live will premiere ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’ on facebook at www.facebook.com/belfastliveonline on Thursday 15 April at 7.00pm.

Jonathan McAlpin, Chair of the Eastside Awards Committee, said: “For the past five years we have worked hard to build a reputation for recognising all that is good about East Belfast with the annual Eastside Awards and this year we have produced a film which recounts how the people of East Belfast have responded to the pandemic. ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’ turns the spotlight on the local community, an emotionally charged film showcasing people who have made a real difference during the pandemic. It highlights contributions made to the economic, social and community development of the area.

“I would like to thank Belfast Live for premiering ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’ which I believe will in some small way thank those who have helped us and recognise the heroes of 2020, whether they be frontline workers, business owners, NHS staff or members of the general public who have helped lift spirits of their families, friends and neighbours on some of the darkest of days.”

Michelle Hatfield, Corporate Services Director, George Best Belfast City Airport, said: “’East Belfast – Our Story 2020’ recognises those who have gone above and beyond for the benefit of the community. Once again Belfast City Airport is a very proud partner of the Eastside Awards and the creation of ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’ will serve as a perfect reminder of the power of hope and achievement within our local community.”

‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’ has been made possible by George Best Belfast City Airport, Belfast City Council, Belfast Harbour, East Belfast Enterprise, East Belfast Mission, EastSide Partnership, Fleet Financial, Kainos, Millar McCall Wylie, The Open University, Phoenix Natural Gas, Solv Group, The Urban Villages Initiative, Weresure Insurance Services, Wolseley Plumb and Parts Center and media partner, Belfast Live.

Watch ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’ on www.facebook.com/belfastliveonline at 7.00pm on Thursday 15 April.