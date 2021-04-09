10 Tips: Hiring an SEO Company

When hiring an SEO it can be hard to know where to start. These tips will help you do so and make it easier to know what to look for.

How does the SEO describe themselves compared to other companies?

You need to choose an SEO company that prides itself on being better than the rest. There is a big difference between SEO companies that do SEO right and those that promise their clients impossible results. It is important to choose an SEO company that uses the right techniques. You can learn a lot about the SEO company by asking them what makes them stand out from the rest.

Location

You should choose SEO services from a legit company. The last thing you want is to hire a business that has a fake front and hides behind a website.

Who are you going to work with

It is important to have a direct line of communication with the SEO experts working with you. You get the chance of connecting with the SEO expert and deciding whether you like them or not. There are some companies that are going to talk with you until you sign the contract before you can meet the expert assigned to you. It is important to know who you are going to work with before you sign the contract.

Transparency

SEO is complicated. If the SEO company is able to explain it to you using simple and straightforward terms, then they are a good fit. There are two things that you are going to request from the SEO company: regular reports (monthly, quarterly, or annually), and phone time where you get the chance of asking questions. You want the chance to talk to the company about the SEO efforts.

Reports

It is a good idea to choose a company that sends you an extensive report every month. The reports should provide more information, not just about the keywords. You need such information because it can help with the success of the business. Some of the information you are going to get includes website performance, analytics, paid media, key performance indicators, etc.

Confidence

Be careful about a company that promises you unrealistic results. You need to choose a company that is going to be honest about the potential challenges, but also excited and positive about the SEO campaign at the same time.

Case studies

If the company is promising you great results, then they should back that up by showing you case studies. Check the case studies because it will be the proof you need to make the decision.

If they promise to rank you #1, stay away

You need to be careful about a company promising you this. It is never a good idea to tell a client that they are going to rank number one. It has become harder to make a site number one on Google because of diminished exposure of organic traffic and Google’s paid ads. A good SEO company gives its clients a realistic result and focuses on conversion. The SEO company is going to let you know what to expect during the SEO campaign.

Site Audit

An SEO audit of your site is important because it lets you know the current condition and what needs to be done. This is going to determine the areas you have to work on. Make sure an audit is done before you sign the contract. Anyone can pick keywords and stick them to a website. The important thing is the reason behind the keywords. Do they represent the products and services of the company? You will be on the same page with the SEO company when an SEO audit is done.

Contract

You need to stay with the same SEO company for a couple of months, at least 4-6 months because it is going to take some time before you start seeing results. But there is no point in staying for long if things aren’t working.