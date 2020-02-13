A brilliant collection of places to stay Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland boasts a wonderful collection of places to stay including beautiful B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties. Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan a short break.

Two night winter dine & stay deal at the Curran Court Hotel, Larne from £149 based on two people sharing

The Winter Blues are setting in therefore it’s the perfect time to book a getaway at the four star Curran Court Hotel. This offer includes a two night stay in one of their modern bedrooms, a home cooked Irish breakfast each morning and a three course evening meal from their restaurant menu on the evening of your choice (some supplements may apply). To book call 028 2827 5505 (subject to availability). Offer available until 29th February.

Weekly discounts at Park View, Belfast from £1,250 based on four people sharing

Get 10% off weekly stays and 25% off monthly stays between April and May. This accommodation can fit up to four guests for a week for only £1,250 which is less than £45 per person per night! A maximum of eight guests can stay, including extra charges. This luxury period property is the perfect location with Ormeau Park Golf club just across the road. This offer is only valid if booked directly. To book email

Get 10% off weekly stays and 25% off monthly stays between April and May. This accommodation can fit up to four guests for a week for only £1,250 which is less than £45 per person per night! A maximum of eight guests can stay, including extra charges. This luxury period property is the perfect location with Ormeau Park Golf club just across the road. This offer is only valid if booked directly. To book email [email protected] or call 7748815435 (subject to availability). Offer available from 1st April until 31st May.

2020 Escape at the Whistledown Hotel, Warrenpoint from £75 per person sharing

Escape and enjoy an overnight stay at the Whistledown Hotel. This offer includes bed and breakfast for two people, a drink each on arrival, chocolates in the room and a delicious two course evening meal in their Bistro Restaurant. Amidst this breath-taking coastal beauty, guests at the hotel can explore the wider area including the Mourne Mountain Region visiting the Silent Valley, The Fairy Glen, Kilbroney Forest Park and much more. To book call 028 4175 4174 (subject to availability). Offer available until 31st March.

