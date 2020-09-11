5 Ways To Reduce Your Heating Costs This Winter

No one likes having to pay bills for essential utilities. Unfortunately, though, it’s part of life. The good news is that there are some simple things you can do to reduce your monthly bills. Here are five tips for keeping your heating costs down this winter.

Wrap Up Warm

One of the simplest things you can do to reduce the amount you need to spend on heating is to find other ways of keeping yourself warm.

If you are too cold in your own home, try throwing an extra layer or two of clothing on. Remember, people produce heat all the time. If you can trap that heat near your body with layers of clothes, you can stay warm without having to use electricity or water.

Plug Any Gaps In Your Insulation

It doesn’t matter what kind of heating system you have. If your insulation is poor, you will be wasting money and energy. A well-insulated home will retain heat much more effectively. Even a small gap in your inflation can make an enormous difference to its effectiveness.

Before you go and turn your thermostat up, make sure that there no draughts or gaps on your external doors and windows. If you detect a draught and you can identify the source, look for a way of plugging it.

Invest In a Heat Recovery System

Heat recovery systems are now fitted as standard in many new builds, but you can retrofit most properties with them. Over time, these appliances can save you a lot of money.

As the name implies, heat recovery systems are designed to enable homeowners to recapture some of the heat that would otherwise be lost and wasted.

By reclaiming this energy, a heat recovery system reduces the amount of additional heat that homeowners need to produce to maintain a comfortable temperature.

Visit BCPVentilation.ie for more information about heat recovery systems. You can do heat recovery systems at a range of price points on their website.

Light a Fire

If your home has a fireplace, it is generally cheaper to use that, especially as you can acquire fuel for free. Of course, this only works in some homes and will only heat one area.

But if you and the family are settling in for a night in front of the TV, a fireplace can do an excellent job of warming the room you are in.

Only Heat Rooms That Need Heating

Many people instinctively flick the central heating on when they want it to be warmer. Sometimes this is a sensible thing to do. However, if you are only using a few rooms in your house, it might be more cost-effective to heat those rooms only.

By using a small, portable heater and insulating the room, by making sure doors and windows are closed, you can easily keep yourself warm for less money.

Saving money on your heating bills is easier than you might think. The five tips outlined above are an excellent starting point. Get creative and see how many ways you can find of staying warm without having to raise your heating budget.