5 Advantages of a Countryside Wedding Venue

Choosing a unique wedding venue is fun and challenging. You want to get this decision just right as it will affect the tone and style of the entire wedding. Let’s start with one of the first choices: the countryside or the city? While the city holds an appeal, the countryside is an inspirational and special location for a wedding. Here’s why a country celebration ticks all the right boxes.

Stunning Natural Setting

You want your event venue to be inspiring and beautiful. What’s better than countryside views out of all the windows? A countryside venue provides the ideal backdrop for stunning photos and it will deliver on the wow factor, particularly if many of your guests live in the city. The beauty of the surroundings is matched by the freshness of the air and the peace and quiet. The country setting is ideal for unwinding and relaxing. In addition, a country setting is more likely to be secluded and private, which adds to the exclusivity and serenity of the event.

Lots of Space – And Parking!

No one wants to feel cramped and hemmed in at a small, poky venue. You are looking for a wedding venue with plenty of breathing space and lots of room for everyone, whether you are inviting 500 or 50 guests. Choose a countryside location to ensure you get the space you need. Plus, you are much more likely to find a venue with ample parking in the countryside. City venues tend not to have parking facilities, or you will have to pay a premium for them.

Chance to Unwind

More and more couples are extending their celebrations and providing the chance for guests to catch up and unwind together before the main ceremony. By holding your wedding at a country location, you provide stylish and beautiful facilities for spa days and relaxing in a country restaurant, taking in the views or chilling out on the golf course. Guests also enjoy spending the night of the wedding in a country hotel so they can extend the festivities still further.

Beautiful Outdoor Marquee

Fulfil your dream of holding your ceremony in a dreamy marquee. An outdoor marquee or other external space makes your wedding special. Blend the outdoor with the indoor and have space inside for the evening, and outdoor space for an afternoon ceremony. You’ve got plenty of space in the countryside for a large marquee.

Amazing Accommodation

You’ll find lovely accommodation options for guests more easily in the countryside than in the city. And you are more likely to find characterful accommodation at the same venue as the ceremony or elsewhere. If you are having a small wedding you could even book a few large cottages or houses with space for all the guests to enjoy themselves. Or look for boutique country inns and hotels for a charming country getaway for your special friends and relatives. If you want to combine your wedding with your honeymoon, you have plenty of choice in a countryside location.