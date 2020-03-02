Why Modern Office Design Is Directly Impacting UK Businesses 

Adaptability in the workspace is gaining momentum amongst today’s workforce. A work-life balance, agile working and health and wellbeing are all a key focus for decision-makers and employees.

Consequently, we are witnessing a growing trend amongst UK businesses to create a quality workspace design that appeals to the ideals of the modern workforce and improves productivity.

The open-plan office has not lived up to expectations. The promise of increased productivity, collaboration and creativity have not materialised. Instead, employees complain about noise levels causing distractions, rising stress levels and unhealthy atmospheres.

A growing body of evidence shows that most office environments today are bad for the health and wellbeing of employees, and contribute to lost days caused by illness and toxic atmospheres damaging productivity.

Modern office designs tweak the office principles proposed for open-plan offices. Taking advantage of wireless technologies and cloud computing, office designers are intruding new concepts that create a work environment that is more efficient and delivers employee satisfaction in several key areas.

Biophilic Office Designs

Health and wellbeing have to be a key focus for modern offices. According to the World Health Organisation, poor office design is responsible for a £4bn loss to the UK economy.

The response has been to introduce more natural elements into the workplace designs. Materials such as natural wood, marble, stone and organic fabrics have been found to help make people feel closer to nature.

Biophilic offices subsequently have a direct impact on how businesses remodel their office. Employees want more natural light and plants that improve air quality. Even NASA has been involved in scientific testing and has produced a list of indoor plants that improve air quality.

Distraction-Free Designs

Noise ranks amongst the leading complaints of employees. Distractions from telephones, printers and conversations among co-workers are causing rising stress levels and impacting the quality and productivity of work.

Research shows that it can take an average of 23 minutes for an individual to regain full focus after being distracted by the cacophony of noises in a typical work set up.

To reduce noise levels, new office designs incorporate quiet zones, focus rooms, private telephone booths and acoustic-proof meeting booths. This has led to the concept of agile working which encourages employees to work in an environment that is best suited to the job they’re working on.

Agile Office Deigns

Agile office designs are proving to be the best solution for the modern workplace. Designs incorporate flexibility and freedom by creating workstations that give employees the autonomy to work where they want with optimal efficiency.

Research published by the Public Health Office highlights how personal control impacts employee satisfaction and group cohesiveness. The study found that individuals with more control over where they work have increased levels of job satisfaction and are more inclined to stay with a company.

Because agile office designs encourage people to move around the office, it is believed it could improve mental and physical health. Businesses are also starting to see the benefits of creating communal spaces and relaxation areas that encourage staff to take a break and reinvigorate their cognitive function.

Businesses in all industries want to attract the top talent and help their staff achieve optimal levels of performance. The latest reports indicate that a quality office design provides a modern solution for an age-old problem.