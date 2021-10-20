Why crypto has been so popular the last few years

Crypto is more popular than ever. Looking up cryptocurrency media and you’ll read tons of success stories. Nowadays it’s very tempting to start investing in cryptocurrencies. But what are the reasons behind these success?

2020 has been a stressful time. Certainly when where talking about economics. Even now, in 2021, everything is uncertain. Due to the coronavirus we were obligated to use other forms of assets. That’s why people find digital assets more interesting than in the years before the corona crisis. And that’s also why crypto has been more popular than ever. But what does this mean for people who are thinking about putting their money in crypto? Is now the best time to invest or is it better to wait?

Not only the bitcoin

When your not as experienced with crypto, you might think that bitcoin is the only way to go. Bitcoin has been all over the news in the last few years. But it’s not only bitcoin. There are many cryptocurrencies available. And it’s quite easy to start investing in them. You only need to create an account on one of many platforms. Some are free and at others you need to pay some money to get in. Either way, the possibility is that you can make lots of money by buying and selling at the right time. This requires some knowledge, luck and feeling. It’s not for the faint hearted. The crypto market is very unstable and can change overnight!

Have a strategy

It is quite easy to start trading crypto money. But being good at it is a whole other level. It isn’t easy to become successful in trading crypto money. There are some lucky ones who have won lots of money just by trying and buying at the right time. But this isn’t as easy as it seems. Most of us aren’t so lucky. That’s why it’s important to know where your money went an what strategy to use.

Keep the following strategy in mind: ‘buy low, sell high!’. Nowadays crypto money is very popular. When you’re going to buy, you’ll pay high prices for each altcoin. But what are their value over just a couple of months? When the popularity is high, it’s better to wait. Take a step back from the hype and come back later. Buy when the prices are at their lowest. And sell when the price will go up. This is a simple strategy, but very effective.

Be in it for the long term

You can’t expect great things by just being in it for a couple of months. Most of us will need to take their time to win money. Prices can rise and fall in a dramatic way. It can change overnight. Don’t sell because of a great low. Just wait. Cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Leave your money for a few years and wait. This could offer you the best rewards.