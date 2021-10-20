Things to Know About the MOT Vehicle Tests

MOT is the acronym for the Ministry of Transport, the UK government’s department that introduced vehicle testing in 1960 for roadworthiness, exhaust emissions, and vehicle safety.

The law requires vehicles over three years old to pass an annual MOT test. Car owners need to understand the requirement, which is strictly enforced around the country. You can locate MOT centres in various locations, such as MOT Birmingham, to help you with the test.

Things you should know about the MOT test.

If your car is already three years old, you are required to have your vehicle pass the MOT test every year. The test will ensure that your car meets the environmental and road safety standards. Authorised MOT test centres are available around the UK.

Length of test

The average time it takes to complete the test is about 45 to 60 minutes. However, some things will extend the time it takes for your car to complete the MOT test.

The test centres often ask you to bring your car in the morning, leave it at the centre for testing, and collect it in the afternoon. Your vehicle may fail the test if there are repairs needed. The test centre will not let you drive your car away until the repairs are made if this happens.

Cost of the test

The Vehicle and Operator Services Agency sets the maximum fee that official test centres can charge you for the MOT test. Cars and motor caravans have the same rate, while the price for motorbikes is nearly half the rate charged for cars. However, many garages that provide MOT tests offer discounts, so it’s a good idea to search for one in your area.

Reasons to fail an MOT test.

Most vehicles fail the MOT test for the first time, primarily because the owners overlooked minor issues they could have fixed before bringing their car to the test. Some of these issues include the following:

Failure to top up the screen wash.

The car interior has clutter, or the car is dirty overall.

The registration plate is missing or dirty.

There are stickers on the windscreen that block the view of the driver. Anything that is stuck on the windshield should be outside the sweep area of the wipers.

Since 2012, the MOT included the lit-up warning lights in the things they check. As a car owner, you should know what the different lit-up warning lights on your dashboard mean and check them before going to an MOT test centre. If any warning light turns on when the tester starts the engine, your car will likely fail to pass the test.

It will help you pass the test if you ensure that your car is in good condition. The MOT tests every part of the vehicle from the overall cleanliness of the exterior and interior to lights, brakes, seats, seat belts, tyres (including tyre pressure), windscreen and wipers, shock absorbers, horn, exhaust, and engine and fuel oils.

Passing the MOT test is vital, as you can receive a driving ban and receive three points on your driver’s licence if you fail to get it. Moreover, the fine for driving a faulty car can incur heavy penalties.

