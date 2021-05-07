What Is a UK Temporary Worker Visa and How To Apply for It?

Many countries, including the United Kingdom, take in skilled temporary workers from different countries for a limited period. The contract can be between one and two years. Under some conditions, the skilled worker may stay for several more months.

In the UK, the skilled temporary workers fall under the Tier 5 Visa UK major category.

What is a Tier 5 visa?

In this visa category, the UK allows entry to workers in different circumstances to work temporarily, such as sportspeople, diplomatic staff, entertainers, and charity workers. Most of the workers under this category need to have a job offer from a licensed Tier 5 sponsor in the United Kingdom.

The country also has a Youth Mobility Scheme, where young people from a list of selected countries can enter the UK with no job offer.

Tier 5 sub-categories of temporary workers

The Tier 5 visa category has several sub-categories to define the different types of temporary workers and the maximum number of months you can stay. Here they are.

Charity worker (12 months)

Government authorised exchange worker (12 to 24 months plus 14 days)

International agreement worker (24 months plus 28 days)

Religious worker (24 months)

Creative and sportspeople (12 months)

Youth Mobility Scheme (24 months plus 14 days)

Documents required for visa application

Typical of visa applications, applicants for Tier 5 visa must submit several documents, like:

Current passport and other pertinent travel documents

A separate passport photo

Proof of financial capability to pay for their visa application, like bank statements

Test result letter confirming the applicant does not have tuberculosis (TB)

Do note that a Tier 5 visa applicant can bring their partner or children. However, the applicant must show proof of sufficient funds to provide for the dependants.

English language requirement

A Tier 5 visa applicant may need to complete an English test if they are not from an English-speaking country. Likewise, those who have not completed an educational program in English are required to pass an English test.

Important documentation

The applicant must have a valid job offer from an institution based in the UK. The organisation must hold a Certification of Sponsorship. Likewise, the institution must be allowed to hire international workers legally. The applicant should have a certificate of sponsorship from the sponsoring organisation. There should be proof that the applicant has savings (bank account statement) that will be enough to support him/her for 28 consecutive days.

To prevent scams and abuse of the scheme, the sponsoring organisation may get an on-site visit from compliance officers to confirm that the company and the migrant workers are complying with government regulations.

A special note on the Certificate of Sponsorship

The Certificate of Sponsorship is not a paper certificate. Despite its name, it is a reference number. They link this to every piece of information about your details and the job offered to you.

Your sponsor will give you the sponsorship reference number when you apply for the temporary worker visa. You should use that reference number in all the relevant forms you will prepare.

Another thing you have to keep in mind is that the sponsorship reference number is only valid for three months, beginning from the time the date they assign the number to you.

There are so many requirements you have to meet when applying for a Tier 5 visa. Hiring an immigration solicitor is your best option to handle all the requirements.