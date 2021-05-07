Hiring Temporary Workers: 3 Ways To Save Time On Your Business Payroll

Your business payroll can be bogged down by numerous obstacles, as much of corporate admin can be.

However, it’s important that the payroll is accurate and timely to meet government regulations and, of course, to pay all your workers on time. Otherwise, laws will be broken, and staff will be disgruntled to put it mildly, perhaps even vacating their positions after repeated instances of late pay. Righting any wrongs here should be a top priority.

Could temporary employees help ease concerns when it comes to the timeliness of the payroll? The demand for these workers surged in December as a direct response to both Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s highly unlikely they would have been welcomed aboard so many firms if they risked clogging up an already crowded payroll. How do they fit in?

Here’s why temporary workers ultimately save time on your business payroll.

Fewer Extras

Recruiting temporary workers through an agency ultimately may mean you don’t need to provide a few extra incentives for these employees.

While temporary workers are entitled to things like holiday pay, sick pay, and periods of unpaid parental leave, it’s not your responsibility as their indirect employer to provide it if you hire them through a temp agency. Many of these duties will be left for them to manage, including arranging tax deductions also. Therefore, you and your company can reap the rewards of having more cost-effective workers at your disposal, temporary though they may be.

Because there are fewer perks to iron out, this of course means that less time needs to be spent ensuring that the temporary worker slots into your fully-fledged payroll logistically. Because there’s less to deal with, there’s also not as much room for costly errors and subsequent penalties, and all the hoops that need to be jumped through to resolve them.

Outsourcing Opportunities

Hiring temporary workers may lead you to exquisite outsourcing opportunities in the payroll department, of which your firm can take full advantage of.

For example, you could explore payroll outsourcing as a way to alleviate even more pressure on your firm. The fully managed services resume all the responsibilities in payroll here, saving you and your company time that could be better spent on refining and improving core processes.

Performing payroll in in-house can be a mad scramble for efficiency, especially when you’re continuously recruiting temporary workers. However, you can instead opt to use the dedicated expertise of accountancy companies, who leave no stone unturned in providing a perfect payroll service. Thanks to their efficiency, hiring temporary workers can be a smooth, painless process.

Make Sure It’s Actually Temporary

If you want to take on temporary workers without payroll strain, then it might be helpful to reinforce the fleeting nature of the position throughout the duration of their employment.

After all, while employers are required to inform temporary workers of immerging permanent vacancies, it might be that you hired them to fulfil a specific function that will expire upon completion. They may not necessarily be a good fit for a permanent position, nor may their role need further development into something more. Ultimately, if you recruit them on a permanent basis purely because of feelings of guilt or obligation when there’s no real need for them or their current position, your payroll can only become more convoluted, and suffer as a result.

Don’t drop unhelpful reminders to the temporary workers that they’ll soon be gone, but remain true to your intentions privately, even if the worker is outwardly eager for something more. It’s important not to alter your original goals. Stay the course, and your payroll will remain mostly unchanged.