Want To Be A Better Public Speaker? Here’s How Technology Can Help

For most people, the very prospect of public speaking can spawn a huge hateful knot right in the pit of their stomachs. After all, the idea of standing in front of newcomers or peers can intimidate even the most sanguine of speakers. Unfortunately, public speaking is something many of us have to undertake each day. Whether it is leading a meeting or giving a speech, most of us strive to be better at public speaking. In the old days, developing as a speaker meant standing in front of a mirror or asking for notes after a public engagement. Nowadays, we have the technology to help. Want to improve as a public speaker? Here’s how technology can help you improve tenfold.

Simplify Your Message With Text To Speech

You’ve composed your speech and know what points you want to make. In your mind, you may even be able to picture how it sounds out loud. Unfortunately, the very nature of speech writing makes it easy to get caught up in our own interpretations. Things that sound good to us, may not sound good to others. In public speaking, your message should always be straightforward. The goal is to meet the audience where they’re at. Know who you are delivering to and what their background might be in relation to the subject matter. Odds are, not everyone knows what you know. This is why its key to simplify your presentation.

Using text to speech software you can convert text to voice online and hear how your speech sounds out loud. Sit and listen as your words come back to you. Do you notice that some points are a bit over the top? Perhaps, you’re at risk of losing listeners based on senseless jargon or observations that shift the focus. Text to speech gives you the chance to hear your message or speech as a member of the audience would, rearranging content as you listen and go along. If something sounds unnatural or forced, you’ll pick it up when you convert the text to a human voice. This will help you to become a simple, yet authoritative speaker who reaches a vast audience rather than just a few.

Record A Practice Run On Video

Want to be a better speaker? Bust out your smartphone and record a practice run on video. Doing a simple run-through in front of a mirror can help, but recording yourself is the best option at hand. Put on the outfit you intend to wear (see how it picks up on camera) and pretend you’re delivering in front of an audience. Watch your presentation back several times and keep a keen eye on your body language throughout the speech. Listen carefully to pacing and the tone of your voice. Does the delivery sound rush or muddled?

Practice your speech enough times that you can build a frame in your head. This way, when you give your speech, it will feel almost natural to recite those words out loud. Don’t feel as if you need to memorize your speech or study the video for cues you must physically act out. The idea is to understand how your audience will perceive your message and how your body language will look throughout the delivery. Remember, recording yourself on video can help to work out any kinks on your own, rather than in front of a crowd.

The Takeaway

If you want to become a better public speaker technology is absolutely your friend. Don’t deliver a speech until you know how it will sound and what kind of body language you are giving off throughout. Having these things in mind can help you to fine-tune your message and work on delivery. With a bit of practice and patience, you’ll be a speaking pro in no time!