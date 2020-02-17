Marketing Your Restaurant Online in 2020

The restaurant industry has been extremely competitive over the last few years. When advertising a restaurant, you are competing against many restaurants and brands that are all targeting the same potential customers. This explains why nowadays every restaurant is working with high-quality companies like SideDish Media Restaurant Marketing to help them stand out from the competition. In this article, we look at the best ways that you can use to market your restaurant this year.

Be on Google My business

Your restaurant must be listed on Google My Business, despite its size. If your business is already listed here, then make sure you claim it as the owner. The best thing about your restaurant being listed here is that it allows you to provide crucial details such as your phone number, business address, and even operating hours to potential clients. Doing so enables you to appear as more professional and legit hence increasing the chances of turning potential clients to active customers.

Also, ensure you use proper keywords when describing your restaurant on Google My Business. Adding some keywords will allow your business to be found easily and organically hence making it vital to conduct some keyword research before writing the description.

Respond to Customer Reviews

Potential customers love researching about a specific restaurant before trying its services. One major way that most people use to research about your business is through reading online reviews. Therefore, you must always respond to any customer reviews, especially on popular sites. Also, make sure you reply within 1 or 2 business days to both positive and negative reviews.

Responding to reviews helps to shape how a potential customer feels about your business. When you reply to positive reviews, that shows you care and appreciate your customers’ opinions. Responding to negative reviews also indicates that you’re highly professional and always ready to correct your mistakes.

Update Your Official Website

Managing and improving your SEO is another important marketing idea. Having an effective SEO strategy will help your business to be found quickly hence getting more customers. So, you must conduct proper keyword research using tools like Soovle and Google Keyword planner. That way, you get unique keywords that your competition hasn’t used yet hence allowing your website to always appear on top.

Also, add an updated menu on your website as that’s a simple but effective marketing technique that most restaurant owners don’t know about. Customers love accessing the list before visiting your restaurant as that allows them to see all your dishes and the exact prices. That way, they can view your business as totally transparent and highly professional, which helps to win some customers.

There are many ways that you can use to market your restaurant. In this article, are 3 of the best and most effective ones that will give you excellent results in 2020. Therefore, study and understand them carefully to help you implement accurately and get faster and effective results.