Visit Belfast’s three biggest sports arenas

Google Images Creative Commons Licences

If you are planning a visit to Belfast this year and would love to take in the Northern Irish culture, community and the famous hospitality, you’re in for a treat. A short city trip or longer vacation in the capital of Northern Ireland is a pleasure enjoyed by millions of tourists every year and the coming season promises to be the busiest yet.

Belfast isn’t only a magnificent city for overseas visitors; there’s also lots on offer for natives looking for a staycation. You’ll find some of the United Kingdom’s best-loved theatres, historical landmarks, biggest shopping centres and most beautiful outdoor spaces, including family-friendly parks. If you are a fan of professional sports, you are also in for a real treat.

Sport is part of the culture in Belfast, and it won’t take you long to realise that. From a packed stadium cheering on the Northern Irish national team to huge championship boxing events and rugby union, there’s something for everyone. From amateur and college teams to making predictions on fixtures at the best betting sites, there’s no getting away from sports in Belfast, and most living in the world-famous nation wouldn’t have it any other way.

Google Images Creative Commons Licences

Combine your passions

How about combining your love for Belfast with your passion for sport? Many visitors choose to do just that by visiting the biggest sports arenas in Northern Ireland during a stay in the capital. But which sites are worth a visit? We explain all in this article.

Read on as we list three major sports venues you must visit during your time in Belfast. You can spend a day at one of these sports venues or schedule time to take them all in. Soak up the atmosphere on game day, rubbing shoulders with the locals and enjoying the electric atmosphere or attend on a non-game day and tour the stadium as a tourist.

Please note, if you do plan on visiting Belfast and taking in a live sports event, such as soccer, boxing or horse racing, we advise booking your tickets well in advance and through a reputable site. You may find tickets for sale around the stadium, but purchasing these could be risky and could spoil your experience.

Casement Park

The biggest sports arena in Belfast in terms of capacity is Casement Park which is a stadium owned by Antrim GAA. Here you will find Gaelic football or hurling matches played with space for almost 35,000 spectators. Arrive on the day of a big game, and the chances are you will see this famous stadium packed to capacity.

This is a floodlit stadium which allows matches to be played in the afternoon or evenings, and this also means games go ahead as usual during the winter months. If you have never watched a hurling match in the past, this is the perfect place to get off the mark.

Windsor Park

The previous venue may be larger in terms of capacity, but when it comes to reputation and atmosphere, nothing beats Windsor Park. This is the home stadium of the Northern Ireland soccer team, who play European Championship and World Cup qualifying games here. If you want a genuine look at Northern Ireland, visit this stadium when a match is being played.

Belfast’s biggest soccer team Linfield Football Club also play their home league, cup and European matches here, so there’s a great chance you’ll find a game to watch during your visit. Matches often take place year-round in midweek and on the weekends. Windsor Park has an 18,614 capacity.

Ravenhill Stadium

This isn’t as big as the first two in reputation or capacity, but it does rank as Belfast’s third-biggest stadium for numbers, with over 18,000 fans packing the stands. Ravenhill Stadium is home to Irish Rugby for international matches and Ulster Rugby for club fixtures, including the European Cup.

Half of this stadium is seated, with safe standing in place for the remainder, and you will enjoy a memorable experience in either section. Watch the play in comfort from the seated zones or stand with the crowd and feel the passion in the air. The play you’ll see from Ulster Rugby is exciting with some top matches.