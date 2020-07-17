Ultimate Guide to the Perfect PR Campaign for 2020

When it comes to running a successful PR campaign in 2020 there are a lot of things you need to know. If done well, a PR campaign can attract massive attention from the media bringing more traffic and revenue. Unlike old school methods of creating simple press releases, today’s PR needs to match the digital times. In this article, I will be telling you the latest tips for the ultimate PR campaign for your business.

Let’s jump in!

#1: Know Your Goals and Measure Your Success

Companies like Pearl Lemon Leads can help you identify your goals, understand your limits, and follow your metrics to update your campaign and deliver what your audience wants to see. To identify your goals the first consideration is understanding your audience so you can pick the right platform.

For example, if you are launching a new cosmetic trend you most likely will be focusing on social media. Pearl Lemon Leads will work on sourcing influencers, publishing engaging social media content, and managing your online presence. Having an agency that can review and maintain your online presence is critical for successful PR.

Other aspects that should be considered for your campaign include:

Earned Media – based on networking and making connections to gain appearances on national-level news networks, winning awards, and speaking on podcasts and other influential far-reaching on and offline media channels

Social Media – this goes way beyond Facebook and entails cultivating positive product or service reviews, influencer marketing, and online engagement

Web Media – if you have created your own content you should have complete control over it. You will need a PR team to help you position your brand and represent you as an authoritative voice in your space. This also will include various SEO strategies such as email marketing campaigns and inbound marketing as wel

#2: Mastering Your Content

Any content you create whether it is a press release, small news piece, or social media post must be creative and engaging. PR is not a sales promo it needs to be interesting enough for news media to want to share and people to want to learn more about.

Going back to our example of releasing a new cosmetic line, you want to avoid content titles such as “Our new line is available now”. Its boring and isn’t distinguishable from anything else in the market. Expert content writers will help you craft a title that gets you recognized in the best way possible. After all, a title like “Find Out What Cosmetic Secret is Strutting the Red Carpet” is a lot more enticing, am I right?

Content takes a lot of time to master and outsourcing to a content team in a PR agency is a very worthy investment.

#3: Links, Shares, and More

What good is a great product if no one hears about it? Right, practically nothing. Once you have done the above tips, don’t forget to have a plan of action for how and to who you are going to share and link your business. Pearl Lemon Leads will source a list of industry-specific and relevant so you can be featured and get valuable links and shares to your target audience.

Take Away

If you need PR don’t leave it to the last minute and create a boring press release. Consider outsourcing to an agency with the expertise and access to bring your business front and centre!