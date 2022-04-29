Top challenges businesses face in the digital era

Times are changing, and businesses must digitize their operations just like their top competitors in the struggle to remain competitive. But in that struggle, many businesses are faced with a myriad of challenges.

However, the first step to solving a challenge is identifying it.

So what common challenges do businesses face in today’s digital landscape?

Leveraging email marketing the right way

If you’re a business owner, there’s every likelihood that you’ve heard or read about the power of email marketing. It is easy to run, can help you reach a global audience, deliver targeted messages, and drive revenue. But have you been able to enjoy these benefits?

In this digital era, email marketing is crucial to nurturing prospects and existing customers through targeted emails.

Sadly, not many businesses have been able to leverage email marketing the right way. One helpful way is to allow your website visitors to voluntarily give you their emails by offering them freebies rather than buying email addresses. Also, sound more personal rather than business in your newsletters.

Data and insights

There’s so much data available today, but unfortunately, many people don’t know how to leverage it and obtain insights. Of course, you didn’t have to worry about what to do with data 20 years ago when your company probably started.

But today, it’s one way to stay ahead of your competitors and reach into your customers’ minds. Hence, data should be in the hands of a qualified professional who can help you get the most returns.

Building loyal customers through customer service

Customer service is the backbone of any business. Take away happy customers from a business, and what you get is angry, unsatisfied ones who will never return or speak good of your company. That’s not good for business at all.

But while going remote in this digital era, you have to interact with customers on the phone or via chat. While chatbots may take the burden off of you, only experts with empathy can relate to customers with emotion and understanding, drawing them into the brand.

Furthermore, some businesses are in haste to win more new customers rather than nurturing the ones they already have until they become repeat buyers. The probability of selling to an existing customer is 60-70% and 5-20% for a new prospect.

System downtime

Many businesses suffer system downtime when their server or computer gets faulty. It’s Sometimes due to a breach, malware, or hardware issue. Whatever the case, a business can lose thousands of dollars in an hour of downtime.

The most effective way to avoid such occurrences is to have expert eyes monitor your IT infrastructure 24/7 to detect and resolve issues before they escalate. But since hiring dedicated and experienced in-house staff is pretty expensive, especially for startups, consider leveraging managed IT support. This is all about outsourcing your support services to a third party, which is often more cost-effective than hiring full-time tech personnel.

Changing technology

Many technologies emerged long after some businesses started. Such companies must have gotten used to a particular tech, which becomes challenging to change. But newer tech tends to be more sophisticated and efficient.

Companies need to innovate and harness the newer technology or otherwise be left behind.

From app and web development to cloud computing and project management software, businesses need to find ways to integrate these new technologies into their system.

Recruiting the right talent

An SMB may not always need a full-time human resources team, but hiring more employees during periods of rapid growth becomes crucial.

However, you might struggle during such periods, and you may hurriedly hire the wrong employees to fill in roles quickly. Finding the right people with the required skill set is vital to your success, and that’s where a hiring agency comes in.

Financial management and accounting

Financial management is one challenge businesses have faced since time immemorial. This is more prevalent among SMBs because entrepreneurs are more idea-oriented than financially savvy. But such CEOs desire to handle it all.

From cash flow and bookkeeping to cost control and improving profit margins, finance is best left to financial experts. It’s a wise investment to seek help from a consultant rather than make such critical decisions yourself all the time. And although there are accounting apps and technologies, the human effort remains indispensable.

Uncertainty about the future

Sadly, many entrepreneurs start up a business without a definite goal in mind. Of course, they may have an ingenious idea from the start, while some tend towards just being their own boss. But many don’t realize that to keep a business going from strength to strength is by setting targets and meeting them. For example, it could be about expanding your reach from city to city or revolutionizing your product.

Furthermore, some entrepreneurs set goals but fail to actualize them over time. They get distracted, especially with day-to-day business running, and they lose sight of the bigger picture.

The bottom line

Imagine trying to adapt to entirely new work environments and methods of marketing. Businesses now have to do all of that, in addition to learning new technologies in order to compete on the global stage.

But at the end of the day, you get to see how much better off your company becomes.