Top 6 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Should Back Up Their Data

The importance of good data backup practices goes unnoticed by many business owners and entrepreneurs, which might not bode well for the future of their establishments. If you want to stay ahead of the pack and never lose any data due to an unpredictable power outage or human error, you should seriously consider backing up your data in a regular, and preferably automatized manner.

Backing up is not only important from a competitive standpoint — it is actually one of the most fundamental aspects of any company’s business continuity plan. Without a backup, it will be difficult or even impossible to restore any of the information that has been lost. Any ISO 27001-compliant data protection plan includes a backup of critical data, at the very least.

No matter how much you invest in the digital methods of protecting information stored on your company’s hard drives, they can and will get damaged over time, or due to an unexpected external event. When that happens, you don’t want to end up struggling to bring everything back to business-as-usual.

Regardless of whether you’re a small business owner or supervise a branch of an international corporation, your business stands to benefit from a solid data recovery plan. Why? Continue reading to find out.

It Makes Disaster Recovery Much Easier

Backup and recovery go hand-in-hand. In fact, disaster recovery is one of, if not the main reason behind the importance of storing all of your data in a secondary location, preferably via cloud backup. You never completely realize how much you need a data backup plan until your business faces a catastrophe where all of the hard drive infrastructure gets damaged.

There are many components of all disaster recovery plans, and it might be possible to recover from such disruptions without a backup but storing your data in the cloud as a precaution can immensely expedite the recovery process, as all of the data can be restored in the blink of an eye, instead of trying to repair all of the damaged equipment physically.

Backups Save Space

Cloud-based backup methods don’t only keep your data safe in case a disaster strikes, but they can also free up a lot of storage space, both on your company’s computers and in the actual physical area. Since you’re backing everything up to the cloud, your data is stored on a faraway server farm in the middle of nowhere. Not only does that leave you with more storage available on your computers, but it will also keep your IT infrastructure needs to a minimum, with less on-site servers and equipment required to keep everything operational.

Better Inter-Office Communication

Having multiple offices in various locations used to be the domain of large corporations, not something that small businesses would have to preoccupy themselves with. However, with the many changes that the Internet has brought to our lives, it has also expanded the capacities of less affluent enterprises in terms of branching out to different locations. This is especially true when it comes to extending your operations to a state-wide scale. If you have a bustling remote workforce, opening an office doesn’t even have to be a necessity.

With a proper backup plan in place, you’ll make sure that all of your workers have access to each and every little piece of customer data at a moment’s notice, regardless of whether they’re working from the office, their apartment, or the other end of the world.

Data Backup and Cybersecurity

Backing up your data can also help you deal with potential cyberattacks. If hackers intercept your business network and try to tamper with your information, having backups of your data can help you pacify that threat almost instantly. With all of the same information stored safely in the cloud, all you’ve got to do is erase everything from the company hard drives, have the IT department re-configure all of the security protocols, and voila! You’re able to safely download your data onto a more secure company network.

Tax Reporting and Audits

Every business needs to succumb to the taxman every once in a while. Every once a year, to be precise. You don’t want data loss to be the reason you fall out of favor with your local government, as it may lead to more serious trouble in the future. This is applicable to small business owners in particular, as bigger corporations tend to have more leeway as far as taxation matters are concerned (especially in the United States). With the right backup solution in place, you’ll be certain that you’re able to provide access to all of your financial statements at a moment’s notice.

Archiving Made Simple

Not all the businesses take this into account when they get started, but as time goes by, more and more information from each fiscal year will fill up your company’s archives. You can’t just get rid of them, as you never know when you might need to look back at some of the numbers from previous years, or even decades.

This is where cloud computing and regular backups come in handy — it makes archiving much easier by saving up storage and automating most of the process. The only thing your archivists will have to do is compartmentalize the information that’s already stored in the cloud!

The Bottom Line

If you want to protect your company in every way possible, you simply can’t overlook backups. Big and small businesses alike need to utilize backup solutions if they’re serious about the security and longevity of their services, as well as the integrity of their privacy policy.

All of these things are made possible by a well-planned, cloud-based backup service — it may not be that big of a deal when you’re starting out, as there are countless things to do at this time, but once your business starts growing, you’ll soon realize that the sheer amount of data you’re working with needs to be backed up in one way or another.