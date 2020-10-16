5 Very Important Data Protection Tips for Businesses

The COVID-19 has had a greater toll on businesses in terms of the data breach, cyberattacks, and phishing attacks that we’ve lost count.

Even though how damaging a data breach can be, it’s easily avoidable too if you have appropriate safeguard in place.

Whether you’re a large business or just a new start-up, I will be discussing some of the very important data protection tips for businesses.

Have a look at some of the top data protection tips every small businesses must follow:

1. Backup your Data

Always create a backup of your data because you never know when your system might be compromised and you won’t have any backup to begin with.

Backups are easy to perform but they’re often neglected. You must always have a copy of your important files in case they are lost, stolen, or damaged.

It’s often better if you can create a backup on a different device or even a different location.

2. Use VPN for Encryption

Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will ensure that all the computers used by your employees are protected against malware, viruses, and phishing attempts.

A VPN is an online privacy tool that keeps your internet traffic completely anonymous and keeps your data encrypted through a 256-bit tunnel.

Every hacking starts with an IP address and the VPN will hide your original IP address and assigns you with an alternative IP of a VPN server.

One of the best VPNs as of right now is ExpressVPN which is amazingly strong with its encryption and is fast enough to stream anything without decreasing your speed. To know more about it, here’s a detailed ExpressVPN review.

3. Safeguarding Passwords

It’s as simple as it can be. It is necessary to make complex passwords so that it becomes harder for anyone to unlock it.

Make at least eight characters long passwords including the non-standard characters within them. Make sure you don’t use any words that make sense, but rather a combination of random letters.

Get a good password manager to hide all of your passwords to keep them safe in case if you forget. However, don’t ever risk writing your passwords down in a notebook or even in your computer notebook. If your computer is compromised, every password will be compromised.

4. Setup Automatic Software Updates

Skilled hackers and cybercriminals tend to love which version of software a website is using and they scan before attempting to hack it.

It is easier for them to exploit the vulnerabilities of the older version so as to speak. Therefore, you should always set your software to automatic updates so as not to leave anything for granted.

Set any patches and improvements to automatic updates to safeguard against potential threat.

5. Dispose Data Properly

Disposing off your data properly is just as important as securing your data. It reduces the risk of security breach because if anything important is there for the taking, it will become a bigger problem.

A business must ensure that the retired devices must have had their contents removed properly. The IT department must also ensure that the confidential company data must not be retrieved in any case.

Always remember that reinstalling your operating system or deleting and formatting your hard drive doesn’t ensure that your data is removed. There are tools and software that can help anyone retrieve your data even after formatting the hard drive.

You must be using a tool that overwrites your data multiple times before making sure that your data is unrecoverable.

A company should have a policy on how to dispose their data properly and ensure it is always followed.

Key Takeaways

Small companies are becoming more and more vulnerable to hacking and cyberattacks because of the recent on-going pandemic.

Because they don’t have enough IT budget or a lavish IT infrastructure, they can’t truly protect their system from any data breach when they know their employees are working from home.

Even though I’ve managed to highlight some important points for companies to take notice of their data protection policies, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s so much more to look after.

Even by following the above-mentioned steps, the companies will be ensuring a good data protection policies in the making.