Top 5 Self Employed Invoicing Mistakes to Avoid

It’s not all about the work and services you provide as a self-employed. It also entails a number of time-consuming duties that, if not completed adequately, might be costly to you as a freelancer.

Invoicing your clients is one such task. Preparing and delivering invoices is a critical operation that must be completed correctly or you will not get compensated for your services.

While billing clients appears to be a simple and straightforward process, it is not for all freelancers. Even seasoned freelancers are prone to making the most common freelance invoicing mistakes because they frequently forget the finer points.

If you’re a freelancer, it’s a good idea to become aware with some of the most typical freelance invoicing errors, as well as some recommendations on how to avoid them:

Information That Is Either Incomplete Or Incorrect

When sending out bills to clients, the most common mistake a freelancer can make is including erroneous and/or missing information. While it may appear to be a minor blunder, it could turn out to be one of the worst because it could lead to more serious and bad consequences.

Forgetting key facts like an invoice number, tax numbers, the client’s name and address, and the total amount owing could lead to a late payment. It will also create the impression to your clients that you aren’t professional enough to pay attention to such minor matters.

To prevent making this error, double-check that you have all of the necessary information before filling out the invoices. To avoid forgetting something or, worse, writing wrong information, double-check every detail you’ll enter.

Neglect to Use An Invoicing System

Even if you have a lot of time to devote to creating and mailing invoices, it’s still a good money making idea to use a freelancer invoicing system.

Using a freelance invoice generator will not only make the process easier, but it will also make it more accurate. Most freelancers prefer to use such solutions, especially when they have a large number of clients and it becomes difficult to manage all of their invoices at once.

You can conduct freelance billing manually, but if you do, you can anticipate making at least one or two invoicing mistakes.

When you employ an invoicing system, on the other hand, you reduce the risk of errors while simultaneously increasing efficiency.

Sending An Invoice To The Wrong Person As A Freelancer

Another common freelance invoicing blunder is sending the invoice to the incorrect person or client. When manually sending invoices to your email contacts, this is what generally happens.

If you’re invoicing a huge organization with multiple billing departments, if you’re not careful, your invoice could land up with the wrong individual or department.

Is this anything that has happened to you? You send an invoice to a firm contact, only to discover that they haven’t paid after two days.

When you follow up, the client states they’re not the right person to contact and that the invoice should be sent to person X.

You’ve now lost two days and must start over with the invoicing process. Instead, find out who your key billing contact is from the outset of the connection to avoid any misunderstandings.

To avoid this, make sure you have the correct email address for the individual or department. Double-check the name and invoice number before sending the email or invoice to ensure that it is the correct freelancing invoice.

Failure To Set A Payment Due Date

Even if the bills you sent to your clients contained the correct information and were received by the correct individual, that doesn’t mean you’ve accomplished the work effectively.

A precise payment due date is required; else, the payment will not be made on time. You must keep in mind that your customers are equally as busy as you are. They may take your invoice for granted or quickly forget about it if there is no pressing deadline.

Instead, you can specify a specific payment schedule for each client and have it printed down on all invoice templates you’ve saved on your computer.

That way, you won’t have to worry about forgetting to specify a payment date for your bills, and you’ll be able to focus on the other details you need to include on your freelancing invoice.

Late Invoices

When you’re too preoccupied with projects and other aspects of freelancing, it’s easy to forget to deliver invoices on time. When this happens, your clients’ payments are also delayed.

Clients want you to send out invoices as soon as the work is completed or as specified in your contract.

Delaying the invoice for days or even weeks sends the message to the client that he or she is not obligated to pay on time.

To avoid this, learn how to send recurring invoices for ongoing projects or prepare the invoices ahead of time. You won’t have to manually send invoices and may instead wait for the clients’ payments.

Final Verdict

Invoices are critical for freelancers since without them, you will not be paid for the job or project you completed.

Make it a habit to send them accurately and on schedule, and you can expect payment to follow suit. Avoiding the aforementioned blunders can not only improve your income flow, but also make your freelancing life easier.

If you’re still having trouble keeping track of everything, and you’re making these invoicing blunders on a regular basis, it’s time to consider adopting an invoicing tool or system to assist you.

It could be an additional fee for you. However, you will find that it is more cost-effective and time-saving in the long term.