The Currency Question Is Looming Large at Sports Betting Sites

The modern sports betting sector is extremely competitive and as legalisation spreads across the continents, new sportsbook sites are coming online every month.

In the long-established betting industries, such as the UK, there is a huge selection of reliable bookmakers like those recommended by Legalbet, and plenty of advice out there on what factors you should consider when choosing a new betting site.

One aspect of choosing your betting platform that doesn’t receive enough attention, however, is the question of currencies. Ever closer economic and political ties across Europe, despite the impact of Brexit, have blurred the boundaries between the currencies that we can use. But choosing the wrong currency for your betting account can have significant consequences.

What Currencies Do Bookmakers Offer?

You might assume that sports betting sites would simply offer the currency that applies to the market that they operate in or the nation where they are registered.

But the interconnected nature of the modern global economy means that bookmakers have to be able to cater to a range of customers, many from different nations. In addition, the top bookmakers will hold licences to operate sports betting platforms in multiple jurisdictions, and it is far easier for a betting site to offer a range of currencies with its basic betting model than to tailor its currencies for each nation.

So what determines which currencies a bookmaker will offer? The two main factors are location and market that is being targeted. For example, smaller bookmakers in the UK may offer GBP, EUR and possibly USD and NOK or SEK, as these will cover all the nearest nation-states.

On the other hand, a major global betting site may offer a far wider range, including CAD, AUD, SGD, HKD as well as many European currencies outside the Euro. And if an operator is targeting a particular part of the world, such as Asia, Africa or South America, then they will likely add some relevant currencies to their options to help them earn a market share in those regions.

Why You Should Take Care When Choosing a Currency?

Too many betting customers fail to consider the importance of making the right choice of currency and instead make an almost random or default decision on the issue. It is also sometimes the case that betting companies will attempt to encourage customers to use certain currencies by offering bonuses and other incentives to those who make deposits in those currencies.

Why is this a problem? Most bookmakers will not allow you to alter the currency that you have chosen to use with your betting account, once the decision has been made.

You might think that you can simply add a currency, running two accounts in different currencies alongside one another, but no bookmaker will allow you to do that, as allowing multiple accounts or sub-accounts exposes them to the risk of fraud and other illegal practices.

So if you choose a currency at random, you will be stuck with that currency for the whole time that you have that betting account. And since there are no sports betting sites with currency exchange facilities, if you want to change your money into a different currency, you will have to withdraw it, and then look for other platforms that will enable you to exchange it for a different currency.

There is also the question of the different rules that operate around certain currencies, regarding withdrawals and restrictions on certain markets, which can also hamper your betting and leave you frustrated and looking for expensive currency exchange solutions.

How to Choose the Right Sports Betting Currency

So how do you make the right choice of currency? There are three simple steps to consider in order to avoid frustration and loss of money.

Analyse the Range of Currencies and Payment Methods

The first step is to ensure that you are aware of all of the possibilities. Take time to look through the available currencies at a bookmaker’s site as well as all of the various payment method possibilities, to make sure that you are not overlooking anything.

Too many sports betting customers rush through the registration process and ignore this aspect, so take your time to work through the options methodically.

Look Closely at the Bookmaker’s Policies

Another important step is to look closely at the bookmaker’s terms and conditions associated with financial transactions through that site, and ask some focused questions:

What payment systems are offered?

What restrictions are there on those who use certain currencies?

Are there bonuses for using a particular currency?

Are there extra fees for depositing or withdrawing in each currency?

Assess Which Currency and Payment Options Work Best for You

Finally, you should bring all of this information together and ask which of the currencies available will be most beneficial to you, both to your sports betting and to your ability to deposit and withdraw.

It may be that you are most familiar with a particular currency or that your first choice attracts significant fees and restrictions. Whatever the factors that are most significant for you and your betting, make sure that you choose the currency and the payment method that maximises convenience and minimises the problems while you are using that betting site. That way you will avoid many of the pitfalls associated with hasty currency choices and have a smoother betting experience.