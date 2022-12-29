How To Become a Driving Instructor 

Are you looking for an exciting new career change? Do you absolutely love driving and want to go into a profession that revolves around it? If you happen to have a passion for teaching others as well as answering yes to these questions, becoming a driving instructor may be the perfect career path for you!

So, you’ve decided that you may want to become a driving instructor, but how do you achieve this? This article that reputable driving school Beverly Slater helped create, tells you everything you need to know about becoming a driving instructor in the UK.

The legal requirements

Firstly, it’s important that you know the basic requirements that you need to meet in order to become a driving instructor. It may sound obvious but this is where you start. You must:

Be over the age of 21

Have had your licence but a minimum of 3 years

be qualified to drive the same category of vehicle you’re supervising in

When it comes to being able to legally charge for your driving lessons you must either be on the ADI register or have a trainee driving instructor licence.

After that you can check to see on the government website if you’re eligible to become a driving instructor. You’ll be asked a series of questions to answer. It’s important to note that there is a different process to follow if you live in Northern Ireland.

You have to then train to become an ADI (approved driving instructor) and complete a training course.

The ideal personal qualities

Now you know the legal process to become a driving instructor, it’s time to talk more about the personal skills you’ll need for the job. Below are a few of the key skills you need to possess in order to thrive as a driving instructor.

Patience

Having patience is vital when it comes to becoming a driving instructor. During your students driving lessons, there will be times where they become stressed, nervous, and anxious. They may make errors and get upset. It’s important to remain calm and patient throughout your lessons to ensure everything goes smoothly.

Passion for teaching

It goes without saying that you need to have a love for teaching others to become a successful driving instructor. If you’re someone that loves passing their knowledge onto others and watching them learn, this job will be a great fit for you!

Ability to communicate instructions clearly

Another vital skill you need to have if you want to be a driving instructor is the ability to communicate well. During driving lessons, you’re going to be instructing your students on what they need to be doing. There may be certain situations where you need to communicate quickly and efficiently, so it’s important you know how to do this.

Your students need to be able to understand exactly what you’re telling them to do, in order to safely drive the vehicle. This is why being able to explain what they need to do clearly is important.