The best 4 printers for freelancers and small businesses in 2020

While it might seem that the idea of printing out anything on paper is not necessary anymore with so many digital options, many still think printing is alive and well. For any small business or freelancer setting up in an office space or at home, it’s a worthwhile purchase to get a decent printer. From tax forms to invoices to a poster in a window, you never know when you’ll have to print something out, and instead of relying on anyone else, get your own printer to avoid any hassle.

As long as you’re not printing out the equivalent of a small forest every day, printers can be economical and environmentally friendly, especially if you buy recycled paper and pick up cartridges from a place where it’s possible to buy refilled ones. So, if you’ve got every other piece of office equipment but are without a printer, then consider these four options before purchasing.

Ricoh SP-213w

Small, nimble, yet powerful, the amazing Ricoh SP-213w packs a punch despite its size. At an affordable price for a good inkjet model, this is a printer that you can rely on for a long time and offers useful perks like double-sided printing. Some reviews have complained about the amount of noise it makes when printing, but if this is of concern to you, then Ricoh’s little gem will be just what you need.

Samsung Xpress M2835DW

A very economic option, as this printer only requires you to buy black ink because, well, it only prints out in black and white and no colour. Unless you’re printing out colour photos, then all you’ll really need is monochrome anyway! It’s incredibly fast and provides solid results, and most importantly, is very simple to set up and works quickly straight out of the box. Also, it’s very quiet and you can control the power and ink even more with the Eco mode.

Brother HL-L8360CDW

Perhaps the most costly printer we’ll discuss, but this is because the Brother HL-L8360CDW is made for a lot of printing with impeccable results. If you print often throughout the week, then you’ll need a sturdy and lightning-fast printer that is easily one of the best from Brother. There are several great economic options to help save ink and paper, and if you treat it well, then it will last for many years to come. It might be a bit bulkier and heavier than you might like from the average printer, but if you’ve got enough room and don’t mind hauling it up the stairs, then you can’t go wrong here.

Epson EcoTank ET-4550

Finally, for those who are concerned about the environment and your bank balance, then the Epson EcoTank ET-4550 is most certainly for you. You’ll have the ability to refill the ink bottles, meaning there’s nothing to throw away when the ink has run out. What’s also incredible is Epson will provide two years worth of ink upon purchase of the printer (roughly 11,000 pages using black ink). As there is no need to constantly buy extra cartridges when the ink is depleted, the EcoTank ET-4550 is perfect for businesses and freelancers who want to make a change in the way they work with machinery. True, the printer is a little slower than others in this list, but unless you’re in a major rush then it really isn’t an issue. See here for more ways to use less ink.