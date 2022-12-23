The 5 Challenges Estate Agents Face In 2023 And Beyond

Over the past few years, the world as we knew it changed dramatically. This has caused some considerable and long-lasting effects for estate agents. While new challenges have arisen, old issues from the past have cropped up too.

The real estate sector in particular is reeling on all sides. Whether it’s down to the global pandemic, rising mortgage rates, evolving technology, or sustainability, these are just some obstacles estate agents are facing up and down the country. Here we will examine some of the prevalent challenges estate agents are expected to face and handle in the coming year and beyond.

Low Inventory

It is very simple: without inventory, you have no income. This means no business. Seeking out listings in a low-inventory market has become an obstacle, even for estate agents with many years in the sector. New estate agents in particular will find it difficult to find sellers. Their lack of experience makes new estate agents less attractive to homeowners.

One of the best sources of leads in any market is referrals. They are even more important to your business when inventory is low. Home sellers are much more likely to trust a referral over a stranger when buyers are hard to find. One tactic for growing your sphere of influence is by interviewing local business owners. You can then publish and promote interviews in blog articles and videos. Should you do this, business heads will promote your services which can help boost your exposure.

Sustainability

One topic that has been ongoing in real estate for several decades is sustainability. In real estate, there are two major challenges. The first of these is while there’s a real hunger to invest in, finance, build and occupy greener establishments, there’s simply not enough of a pipeline. Secondly, there’s a conflict between tenants and landlords over who is responsible for what and who pays.

Landlords want to improve the green credentials of their buildings, while tenants are looking for properties to occupy that chime with their own sustainability targets and commitments. For estate agents, there is the option to embark on a sustainable real estate online course. This can teach you the core sustainability challenges that are facing the real estate sector.

Adapting to Technology Trends

In today’s climate, estate agents have to be savvy at using technology as they do at prospecting. It’s imperative to keep up to date with new trends and updates to technology to stay one step ahead of the game. This is because buying the wrong CRM, transferring domains to a new server, or problems with a transactional app can quickly lead to expensive problems.

There are steps estate agents can follow to stay up to date. This is in the form of working with an IT expert. Whether you want to set up an email account, choose a web-based CMS or pick a domain name, these decisions should never be taken lightly. If you do not consider yourself a tech expert, find someone who you can rely on.

The Rise in Cyber Crimes

Despite consumers becoming more tech-savvy in the last year, around the globe, cybercriminals are taking note of this and planning their next cyberattack. Such attacks are growing at an alarming speed. A wide range of crimes are increasing in activity with phishing, online scams, and disruptive malware being just some examples.

What’s more, cybercriminals are targeting companies that have switched to remote working in particular. Unfortunately, estate agents are becoming victims of such crimes, especially small independents. As well as hiring an IT expert to help you keep up to date with technology, having a specialist work alongside you can be incredibly beneficial in regard to improving your cybersecurity.

Social Media

Finally, social media is a crucial challenge for estate agents in 2023 and beyond. The UK is home to tens of millions of active social media users. Estate agents have responded to this in several ways. For starters, many have resorted to social media to advertise their properties. If you build up a following, this can be an incredibly successful tactic.

Virtual property tours and viewings have become increasingly popular too. Many estate agents have landed more leads because of these social media strategies. It’s certain that social media is an integral component of an estate agent’s marketing strategy. Some estate agents have even turned to social media platforms like TikTok. This is because the platform is one of the fastest-growing news sources for UK adults and agents can appeal to younger generations.

If you were to ask a typical estate agent for a list of their biggest obstacles, you’ll hear many of the answers above repeated. The challenges listed affect both solo estate agents and brokerages in some way or another. While some are unique to real estate, others are applicable to just about any industry.