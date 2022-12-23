Expanding Your North Ireland-Based Business To England: 3 Tips

Many businesses achieve success in Northern Ireland without ever needing to expand. However, there may be plenty of opportunities for businesses to expand and find further success. Expanding a business from Northern Ireland to England can be exciting, but it needs to be done right. Here are some tips to help you expand your business over to England.

Understand Wants And Needs

Before you expand, it will be important to understand what the people of England want and need from you. This will require you to conduct market research. This market research will include you researching the demographics, competition, and any specific needs or preferences from your potential new customers in England.

You should conduct surveys and ask for feedback for various purposes. This will be one of the best ways to understand what customers want and need from you fully. You can conduct online surveys across England or outsource them to a third party. You should then monitor social media to see if anything can be learned from this.

Start With SEO Early

You should do as much as you can to prepare for your expansion. While you are probably aware of the basics of expansion, such as finding a location and purchasing assets, you may not think about your online presence. It’s very easy to only focus on the physical side of things.

In fact, you should ensure you are focusing on your online presence when expanding into a new country. This can help the locals know about your business ahead of time and help you potentially get new customers to arrive. You want people to be aware of your business and what you’re about.

You can go one step further with this and work with local SEO experts that can help you get your keywords across the region you’re expanding to. If you’re looking to cross over to Manchester for your expansion, then working with a Manchester-based SEO expert will be desirable. Candidsky is an SEO agency in Manchester that could help you gain a footing in the area. They can work with you to optimise your keywords and help you grow your organic traffic.

How To Move Goods Out Of Northern Ireland

A business looking to spread out of Northern Ireland needs to understand how to move goods out, as well as in. There is government advice that covers this in further detail, mainly referring to the Northern Ireland Protocol Command Paper.

Expanding your business to a new country will also mean you have new legal requirements to consider. You will need to understand the differences between Northern Ireland and England with certain regulations. This could refer to the transport of goods that transfer over sea, or by plane.

Understanding the key differences will be key when expanding across England. While everything may have been working for you previously in Northern Ireland, there is no guarantee that this would be the case in England. You may need to evolve your business to adapt to change.