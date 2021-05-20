Relationship Support Could Help Your Team Transition Back To Work

Healthy and fulfilling relationships are essential to our health & wellbeing, but the pandemic has created countless challenges for our individual, couple, family and work relationships – the impact of lockdown, financial pressures, homeschooling, separation from extended family, working from home and in physical isolation of colleagues are just some of the challenges of the past year.

As restrictions begin to ease and support schemes such as furlough come to an end, organisations are likely to start bringing back staff teams back together whether at home or through a blended virtual approach. These changes are coming at a time when anxiety remains high and some may have experienced trauma over the pandemic whether directly or indirectly associated with the pandemic and without much access to support and information.

The concerns, challenges and worries that employees may have coming out of lockdown may be about leaving their families and the security and safety of their homes, but also about returning to the workplace and re-establishing relationships with their work colleagues. As we transition to new workplace norms it is vital that employers support the emotional wellbeing of their people and how they are managing their relationships as we emerge from the pandemic.

In response to the issues and challenges that people will face as we move forward Relate NI has developed support and wellbeing workshops, using our experience of improving relationships and expertise to support staff teams in organisations across Northern Ireland.

We offer tailored sessions that can focus on a range of areas depending on the needs of your people. These include:

Family relationships coming out of pandemic

Recovering relationships after lockdown

Promoting personal wellbeing and resilience

Identifying sources of support

Sessions last for 1.5hrs and include a presentation, breaks for participants to check in and end with a Q & A. We can carry these sessions out through zoom, enabling access from teams working remotely as well as in the office.

To find out more about Relate NI’s workplace wellbeing workshops visit https://www.relateni.org/relationship_support_for_ni_workplaces or call 028 9032 3454