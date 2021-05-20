5 Communication Tips For 2021

When you’re first interviewed in a job, one of the very first things that the interviewer is going to notice and observe about you is actually how well you communicate. This is so, given that no matter the time and season, good communication is always a must in every organization. No matter how qualified you may be or how well you use various technologies to your advantage, you still cease to be effective if you don’t know how to converse and to communicate.

Effective communication is a necessity. After all, how best can you share your knowledge to others in the team if you don’t know how to communicate to them? How can you reach target customers when you can’t speak to them—literally and figuratively? All other skills considered, it’s safe to say that you can do no wrong with focusing on improving your communication skills.

That said, there’s always room to improve for this year. To give you that competitive start, here are five communication tips for 2021 that you can take advantage of:

Use Straightforward And Simple Language

Communicating effectively isn’t a matter of who gets to speak with the most technical or legalese terms. These are still going to be useless if your audience won’t even understand a single thing that you’re saying.

For this year, it helps if you can practice speaking in the simplest and most straightforward language. This increases the likelihood of you being able to get your message across a wider audience.

If you’re speaking to a live audience or a crowd, speaking in a clear and simple language also enables you to have a full grasp of your audience’s attention. If not, their minds could be drifting away simply because they don’t understand the terms you’re saying. This rule on using straightforward and simple language also applies to written correspondence and communication, like office memoranda and e-mails. In doing so, you’re making these types of written correspondence an easy and a fantastic read for the recipients, so they don’t have to second-guess what you’re trying to say.

Here are some steps you can apply to using plain language effectively:

Identify the target audience so you can speak in a language that’s directly understood by them.

Write in short but logical sentences.

Use a conversational rather than a bureaucratic tone.

Be A Better Listener

Making it on the top of this list is learning how to engage more as a better listener. Then, perhaps, now, you may be wondering, what has listening got to do with communication skills?

Remember that communication isn’t just a one-way street. It’s not all the time that you’re the one talking as there are instances when you have to do the listening as well. The more you learn to listen, the lower the chances that miscommunication is going to happen. It’s just as important to be able to receive and perceive information, understand what a person is saying, and listen without interruption.

Effective genuine listening has these characteristics:

Giving all of your focus on the speaker

Putting aside whatever personal judgment you may have about what the speaker is saying

Not interrupting the speaker

Slow Down

You can’t expect everyone you’re talking with to immediately understand what it is that you’re saying. You have to learn how to slow down. Especially if you’re speaking in a language that isn’t the native or mother tongue of the people you’re addressing, don’t be in a rush. Be sure that you’re able to articulate every word correctly, and that all the important words and phrases have been given the appropriate emphasis.

When you speak slower, this also creates more room for you to choose your words wisely. If you have someone you’re talking to respond back to you, it also buys you enough time to think of a response. Being this patient and selective with your words and your response can help avoid any miscommunication. In business, even the simplest miscommunication may lead to losses.

Take Feedback Constructively

Along the lines of listening, this also means that you have to be willing to take feedback constructively. Even if you’re the most seasoned of all speakers, this doesn’t guarantee a hundred percent correct communication and work all the time. So, there are instances when you’ll be given feedback for you to learn from.

If you’re really serious about improving—not just in your communication, but also your business process—then you have to be willing to take feedback constructively. Doing so is one of the best ways to reinforce a better understanding of the other person. This can help avoid workplace conflicts simply because there was a party who was unable to take in feedback constructively.

Most importantly, it also encourages your audience or your customers to engage more with you simply because they now see you as a brand and a person who likes taking feedback.

Express Yourself Openly

To be able to communicate effectively with others, you also need to let go of any inhibition you may have that’s affecting your ability to express yourself openly to others. Remember that at the end of the day, communication is about expressing yourself, and the brand or company that you represent. If this isn’t visible in the way that you talk, then you might sound like everyone else—a boring corporate entity that’s just trying to drive sales.

Being assertive in your communication doesn’t mean that you have to be hostile and demanding. It simply means that you respect yourself more, your business, and the needs that you have, such that, now, you finally know how to lay your cards on the table.

When you know how to do this, it can clear up any confusion that may arise as right from the very beginning, you’re clear with what you intend to achieve.

In essence, this also means that you have to learn how to say ‘no’. If you know how to accept feedback, then on the reverse, you should also be able to confidently give a negative feedback to others by giving out a resounding ‘no.’

Conclusion

When you think of the most successful people in their jobs, one characteristic they share isn’t really their educational attainment or awards. Rather, it’s their ability to communicate effectively with their team, listeners, and even their customers. By that, now you better understand how important it is to work on your communication skills. This can be very rewarding once you begin to see the positive results of that effort. The tips above can give you that boosted start if you wish to tackle that pursuit for 2021.