Professional headshots from NI photographer Graham Crichton

Whether you’re seeking a new image for your LinkedIn profile or building a brand as an entertainer, Graham Crichton can capture an image that encapsulates your unique brand, personality and energy. With a professional headshot, you’re putting your best foot forward for achieving your career goals in the new year.

Professional headshots near me

Graham Crichton Photography is one of Belfast’s most popular headshot studios, with their photography expertise and unparalleled attention to detail, they are helping people create a professional identity to launch their careers in 2023.

25% off professional headshots in January

Graham Crichton Photography is offering an amazing 25% off any of their headshot packages in January, more reason to get booked in and get started on creating a professional identity for the new year.

This offer only applies to new bookings, and headshot photography sessions must take place before the 31st of January, 2023. Use code 202ME at the checkout, and the discount will be automatically applied.

Why are professional headshots important?

Professional headshots are important for creating a professional identity and best representing yourself to potential clients, job recruiters and like-minded professionals. They also:

Help you stand out from the competition

Professional headshots can help you stand out from the competition, giving you that edge and ensuring that you are perceived as a credible and trusted professional.

Help clients and recruiters put a face to your name

Professional headshots are also great for helping you connect with potential clients and recruiters, putting a face to your name and your business expertise.

Show that you take yourself seriously

It is quite clear to tell a professional headshot from a normal picture, and when you invest in one, other people can see that you’re serious and mean business.

Create a great first impression

A headshot is usually the first impression that someone will have of you, with a professional headshot, you can ditch the selfie and ensure that you best represent yourself to clients and potential recruiters.

Professional headshots are worth investing in, they help you convey respect, competence and sophistication. Graham Crichton Photography ensures that you receive a unique headshot that suits your personality and professional image.

Who are professional headshots for?

Everyone can benefit from a professional headshot, no matter what stage you’re at in your career. Professional headshots show that you mean business, and they help you stand out to potential clients and recruiters.

Professional headshots are useful for:

Young professionals, i.e.) interns, and recent graduates.

Experienced professionals, i.e.) directors, managers and CEOs

Entertainment industry i.e.) actors, dancers, and performers.

Modelling and fashion industry professionals.

Those starting a business.

Those building a brand.

No matter what industry you’re in, a professional headshot will help you build a professional identity, showing potential clients, colleagues and potential recruiters that you take yourself and your business expertise seriously. If you’re applying for a new job, they’re a great way to promote yourself and stand out from other applicants.

Where to use professional headshots?

If you’re serious about your career, then you need a professional headshot to demonstrate that commitment. You can use a professional headshot to promote yourself and include it in your:

LinkedIn profile

Other social media profiles, ie..) Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.

Website content i.e.) Homepage, About us page, or Meet the team pages.

Personal CVs and job applications

Business portfolios

Email marketing

Blog posts

News articles

With Graham Crichton’s professional headshots, you will receive a digital copy of your image, ensuring that you can easily include it in a wide range of online promotional methods.

Professional headshots attire and what to wear

Before you attend a professional headshot session, there are some recommendations on what you should wear in order to ensure the best possible results for your photoshoot.

Avoid wearing bold patterns

Bold patterns can often distract from the main focus of an image, and in a professional headshot, the main focus should be on you. Ensure that you opt for more plain clothing and avoid bold patterns such as floral styles or animal prints. Suitable lines or simple chequered patterns are fine if they look professional.

Stick with business attire

Business attire such as shirts, blazers and ties are often a great option for professional headshots, although depending on your industry you may want to opt for a smart casual style instead. As a general rule of thumb, casual attire should be avoided such as hoodies or tracksuits as they won’t represent a professional image.

Think about the colour

The colour of your clothing can also impact how you are perceived by professionals. Dark colours tend to be associated with authority, conservativeness and formality, whilst lighter colours are considered to be more friendly and approachable. Depending on what you want to convey, you should think about the colour scheme of your outfit

How much are professional headshots?

Graham Crichton is providing expert professional headshots at an affordable price. Their sessions start from just £99 for their mini headshot experience which includes 30 minutes of studio time and a digital headshot image in colour.

They also provide more thorough professional headshot sessions that include image retouching such as teeth whitening, face slimming and editing of the skin and eyes. Some of their packages also include a background change, black-and-white images and outfit changes.

Check out their full range of professional headshot packages and book a session that’s right for you.

Why choose Graham Crichton for your professional headshots?

Graham Crichton is highly sought after for their professional headshot expertise.

Choose Graham Crichton for your professional headshots and receive

Professional headshots from a 5-star rated photographer.

Proofs ready to view at the end of your session.

Quick turnaround on finished images supplied ready-to-print/use online via WeTransfer (usually the same day).

A photography studio in Belfast City close to the City Centre and close to Titanic Quarter with free parking on-site.

Group discounts for groups of 5 or more.

Black and white and colour image options.

Image retouching services.

Ditch the selfie and get proper professional headshots from Graham Crichton, with their experience, talent and affordable service; you won’t be disappointed. They are the most popular professional headshot service in Northern Ireland for a reason!

