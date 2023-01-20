Pitchbooking: connecting the public with local sports facilities

Pitchbooking is an online scheduling system that connects sports facilities to the general public. It is helping communities make use of their local facilities, book available locations and get involved in physical activity.

Pitchbooking works with organisations of all sizes, from amateur sports clubs with a single facility to large leisure centres and local councils with hundreds of clubs and organisations. Pitchbooking helps these facilities manage their schedules and cope with the payment process, ensuring they benefit from more bookings with less admin, a win-win for all.

Pitchbooking helps the public to get more active

Pitchbooking is making it easier for the general public to get more active and involved within their local community. Whether it’s a group of friends wanting to play a game of football or a local sports club that needs a location for their upcoming game, Pitchbooking helps streamline the complete process by showing available sports facilities and providing the platform to book their slot, on any device, at any time.

Keeping local sports facilities open

Sports facilities depend heavily on public bookings to ensure that they can remain open and provide their local community with valuable resources. Ensuring that these facilities can remain viable is an issue that Pitchbooking attempts to tackle.

With the Pitchbooking scheduling platform, local facilities can work to handle more bookings, with less paperwork and admin. This safeguards them from the financial pressures of operating a sports facility, setting them apart as a viable investment by local councils.

Filter your search with Pitchbooking

The Pitchbooking software also ensures that the public is able to find suitable locations for hosting their sporting event. Users can filter their search results to suit their sporting requirements and specific game, finding a suitable location for:

Football

Cricket

Rugby

Hockey

Other sports

Other filters also include the pitch size, allowing for a perfect match with junior games or adult sports. Users can also choose between an artificial pitch or a grass pitch, which is important depending on the game being played.

NI facilities available on Pitchbooking

Pitchbooking hosts over 2000 booking facilities within the U.K. and further afield. Within Northern Ireland, there are some great locations for hosting sporting events and encouraging the local community to get more active.

Playball at Stormont is a great sports location available to the NI public and located on the Stormont estate. It has outdoor 3G pitches available for hire and is suitable for playing 5-a-side or 7-a-side football. Booking prices start from just £23 per hour.

Pitchbooking provides a scheduling platform for indoor and outdoor locations in the Antrim and Newtonabbey area, in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Council. Facilities range from indoor meeting rooms, playgroup areas and sports halls to outdoor 3G pitches that cater to a range of sports. ,

Pitchbooking provides a scheduling platform for over 40 facilities within Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon. There is a range of playing fields, 3G pitches and grass pitches available for booking a wide range of sports are catered for. Floodlighting prices (where applicable) are also built into the final booking cost from the months of November – March.

Pitchbooking allows for members of the public to book the impressive 4G pitch at Grosvenor Community Centre. You can choose to book the full pitch or just one half. The facility is open 7 days a week and only a short 5-minute walk from Belfast City Centre.

If you would like to view the full range of sports facilities available within your area, you can do so by checking out their booking system here.

About Pitchbooking

Pitchbooking was founded in 2018, and in that short time, it has connected the general public with access to over 2000 local sports facilities. It provides an online booking and payment platform for sports facilities in NI, the U.K., and even for U.S. sports locations.

Schools, universities, local councils and leisure centres can promote their sports facilities on the Pitchbooking platform, increasing the number of bookings and streamlining their payment process.

Members of CLOA

Pitchbooking are proud sponsors of CLOA, the Chief Cultural and Leisure Officers Association. This is a professional association for strategic leaders managing the public sector’s sports and leisure services within the United Kingdom.

Pitchbooking events

In 2022, our product suite expanded to include Pitchbooking Events, enabling users to host & collect payment for a variety of sports events on the platform.

Pitchbooking Events launched in partnership with the Irish Football Association (IFA), successfully processing over 10,000 bookings for the IFA’s McDonald’s sponsored Fun Football programme and the EE Just for Kicks and Electric Ireland Shooting Stars programmes.

Recognition as an industry leader

Pitchbooking has been recognised as an industry leader for its online scheduling and payment platform, despite only being established in 2018. They have received recognition from reputable sources, including:

Google for Startups,

TechNation

Invest Northern Ireland.

This industry recognition has helped Pitchbooking grow as an offering since its launch, with more facilities being added to the platform every week.

Funding from Silicon Valley

As a promising tech start-up, Pitchbooking has received funding from a range of local and international investors, including a Silicon Valley-based fund.

The funding has been used to grow the Pitchbooking team, enabling us to onboard more sports facility providers and get the public to make use of their local facilities.

Keep up to date with the latest news about Pitchbooking

If you would like to know more about Pitchbooking and how you can register your sports facility with their platform, you can do so by visiting the Pitchbooking solutions page. You can also check out their booking system and see what sports facilities are available within your local area.

If you would like to keep up to date with Pitchbooking and see the new locations that are being added regularly, be sure to follow their social media channels:

Pitchbooking is an online booking software that owners and managers of sports facilities can sign up to. If you’re interested in streamlining your payment process and promoting your sports facility, you can book a demo to learn how it would work for your sports facility.