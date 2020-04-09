Personal Mistakes that Often Bog Down Budding Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship is not easy and nobody said it would be so either, but it’s often made more difficult because budding entrepreneurs are prone to making rookie mistakes. While most of those mistakes are related to business decisions, personal mistakes can also have ramifications on business goals; a fact that’s not as well highlighted as it should be.

Stay with us as we discuss a few personal mistakes that new business owners, in particular, should actively try to avoid because these are quite likely to have spiralling impacts on the business that they are trying to build.

Not Setting the Right Image

The definition of the term “right image” is variable, but since we are discussing personal mistakes with business impacts in mind, the idea is to lead a lifestyle that appropriately represents your company’s stature, as well as your personal image in society. For example, even if you are not exactly a showoff, driving the right car is important because:

Clients and customers will judge you based on what you drive

Their judgements really do matter when you are trying to impress them

How we dress and what we drive is representative of how much value we put on ourselves

Even if you believe in a philosophy that isn’t so materialistic, being a businessperson, you can’t ignore the facts of the real world.

Overindulgence

Overindulgence is once again a variable term because what qualifies as so will vary from individual to individual. Unfortunately, this is where fresh business owners are often found to make a big mistake; they end up spending money on things that are in reality just too expensive for them to afford just then. We discussed why it’s a bad personal decision to drive a car below your status, but to know when a new car’s price tag is getting to the overindulgence category as well requires fine balancing.

Not Preparing for Personal Accidents and Incidents

Business insurance is absolutely essential for keeping your company safe, but what about personal insurance? Small professional ventures that do business primarily by selling their skill-based services can and often do go bankrupt after a personal incident and its repercussions.

Court cases can cost a fortune and if a third-party makes a claim against you after an accident, it could potentially bankrupt you. Make sure that you have the right level of car insurance, one that includes legal protection in the event of a claim. Pay a visit to CompareNI and get the best quotes from the best car insurance NI companies first. Their platform is perfect for comparing quotes.

An additional factor to keep in mind is that of personal reputation. Any personal mistake, be it a drunk driving charge or being associated with slander can potentially break the image of your company. Even Samsung suffered from similar issues for a while and suffered losses in the billions on account of personal charges brought against their most important executive, so try to lead a lifestyle that doesn’t end up defacing your business.