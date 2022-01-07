New Cryptocurrencies Released In The Last 12 Months (A 2021 Recap)

2021 certainly was an exciting and prosperous period for cryptocurrency traders. Crypto traders made significant gains in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and memecoins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Crypto sellers and providers (such as Bitcoin Code) have also been just as successful in terms of attracting interest, as there has been a significantly increasing demand for crypto in the past two years.

This article will highlight some of the interesting and unique crypto coins that were released in 2021. As with all investments, knowledge is power – so with this article, you can keep up to date on any you may have missed out on, and you can make sure you are ready for cryptocurrency trading in 2022.

Red Shiba

Taking obvious inspiration from the incredibly successful Shiba Inu coin, Red Shiba has followed in its footsteps, with the project aiming to create a ‘fair-play based universe’.

Orica

This crypto coin is the perfect consideration for traders that are new to the cryptocurrency markets. In particular, it is aimed at people with a particular fondness and appreciation for artworks and creative projects.

Virvia

Virvia (also known as VDV) was developed for the purpose of creating a form of payment platform for a new generation of consumers.

The plan was for it to be used for e-commerce (i.e. it would be merged or integrated with existing payment systems and payments within the industry).

SafeMoon

SafeMoon appeared to emerge around the time that Dogecoin was receiving yet another huge boost in attention and price, achieving high prices for holders of the coin.

The creators of the coin have stated that they will reward the investors who choose to hold onto the coin for long-term periods. Those aiming to short the coin or sell early will lose out and will also receive a penalty for doing so.

It is also important to note that the creators have stated that it is not in fact a crypto coin in the classic sense, but rather, a form of DeFi (Decentralised Finance Token).

Landshare

Landshare is another DeFi project that works with the Binance Smart Chain. It is supposed to offer real-estate investors the opportunity of a less-troublesome alternative to standard real estate investments.

DAO-Based Tokens

Decentralised Autonomous Organisations – Based tokens appear to have picked up traction and intrigue towards the end of 2021.

Much of it came about when it picked up a great deal of media attention due to the owners attempting to purchase a copy of the US Constitution.

Examples of DAO-Based coins include HumanDAO, SuperBrain Capital DAO, CheeseDAO, and others.

EverGrow

EverGrow is an interesting project that involves fully-automated processing and enables investors to receive a portion of the project (relative to the coins that they hold).

Baby Tokens

The surge in memecoins has also brought about additional coins that are based on existing coins, such as Baby DogeCoin and Baby Shiba Inu.

These coins might be worth investing in as an alternative to their parent coins, as they could offer some form of backup since they likely will be linked with their parent coins in terms of trading.