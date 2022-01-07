Four Biggest Risks When Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs are risk-takers. That’s part and parcel of starting a business, seeing as you’ll be investing time, money, and energy into something that may never make it in the cutthroat world of enterprise. But while risk is natural to encounter along the way, that’s not to say that there aren’t major risks that you should do everything in your power to avoid or protect against. Given how these hazards can capsize any promising business, here are four of the biggest risks that you’ll encounter when you start a business – and how you can respond to them.

Finances

There’s no doubt that your finances will be at the forefront of your mind when you’re starting out as a business. You’ll be aware that, whatever size the pool of cash you invest, there’s a risk that it’ll come to nothing, or that you’ll run into cashflow difficulties down the line. Given that this is the key risk that sees startups fail and new businesses run out of steam, it’s important that you’re fully abreast of your finances – and that you know where the next month’s investment cash is coming from in advance.

Cybersecurity

Most new businesses operate online. Many are online-only, with digital infrastructure set up to manage their affairs and to provide products and services to online consumers. While this represents a significant shift in how businesses operate, it also represents brand new risks – like the risk of a cyberattack. These can come in many forms, from targeted attacks against your business to attacks that bring down a core part of your digital infrastructure, rendering your business offline. To manage these risks and to plan for how you might overcome them if they visit your business, engage with Sword GRC risk management software. It’s designed to help you fight back against this key threat.

Business Case

Some businesses run full-steam at a market without having properly considered the market’s size, its current incumbents, and what they might be bringing to the market to offer something new to consumers. When startup businesses fail to plan their business case, they may end up at the end of their development phase with an MVP that consumers simply don’t like. That means all your cash will be wasted, and you’ll have to make significant changes that could cost you too much time or cash to eventually run a successful business. To avoid this risk, make sure you plan responsibly and diligently before you set out to create your products or services.

Scope Creep

You’ll hear this mentioned up and down the country: scope creep, especially with digital products, can hamper innovation and hamstring startup firms. The sky might seem like the limit when you’re setting up a company, but your MVP is ready with minimal features and slowly add key features to your app or product over time. That way, you’ll not tie yourself up in too many different areas and lines of business, which can end up tipping your firm into debt.

Make sure you’re abreast of these key risks and how to handle them when you’re setting up a new business in 2022.