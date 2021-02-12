Making Money Online in 2021: Revitalized Trends and New DIrections

As regular income streams are disrupted in myriad ways due to the pandemic, making money online becomes “the dream” for more and more people all over the world. To help you make another step towards realizing this dream, we’ve rounded up some online money making trends of 2021 and beyond.

Trading on the web. Creating content. Digitalazing and selling the products of your creativity.

Trading: CFDs, Forex, and Stock

This “holy trinity” can become a very lucrative source of income if you’re willing to put in the time and effort. For a while, trading financial assets as a way to make money online was outshined by freelancing, but it is now making a strong comeback. If you’re new to the world of finances, it is a good idea to start with Forex. Unlike stocks and CFDs, Forex doesn’t require specific knowledge and a deeper understanding of global economics. You can also start with smaller sums and grow your dedicated trading capital as you progress.

Content Creation: Write, Film, or Narrate

The value of entertainment has never been so high as in the pandemic times when millions of people are stuck at home with nothing to do. This may be your chance to get into the world of content creation. Whether you want to make videos, write blog posts, or record podcast episodes, there are multiple ways to monetize your creative output.

Of course, your content needs to be either entertaining or useful for you to stand out as a creator. Ideally, you should also bring some originality to the table, as depending on the niche you choose, there may already be thousands or at least hundreds of people producing similar content. Once you have found your “voice”, you can experiment, branch out, and try out new ideas to gain more followers.

Selling Digital Assets: Graphics, Songs, and Designs

If you have a hobby that enables you to create something cool in digital format, chances are you can monetize that. Drawing characters, designing websites, writing game scores — these are just a few examples of what you can market online and make good money once you’ve gained some experience. Many hobby artists think that their skills aren’t enough to be marketed professionally, but there is a demand for all kinds of art. You don’t have to have an Arts degree and twenty years of experience up your sleeve to produce digital assets that are good enough to be used in videos or displayed on websites. Just start slow and small, build up a portfolio, and don’t forget to network.

How Do You Expect to Make Money Online in 2021?

There are hundreds of ways to earn money from the comfort of your home, and we are sure there are millions of personal plans, strategies, and success stories our readers could share.

If you have some tips to give, achievements to share, or questions to ask, you are welcome to do that in the comments section below.