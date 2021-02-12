How Can Small Construction Businesses Benefit from Using BIM Modelling?

It can be an assumption that BIM Modelling is only beneficial for large construction businesses and it’s often asked how small businesses fit into the BIM environment.

But it’s not a question of size, especially when you can outsource BIM services. If you want to make your building projects more streamlined and efficient from start to finish, including the planning, design, estimating, construction, and management then you can use BIM.

While larger companies have the benefit of more resources, money and personnel, software and the fact that you can outsource 3D BIM Modelling services gives small businesses more opportunity to exploit the benefits of BIM.

In fact, it has been said that smaller firms working on smaller projects have more to gain from BIM than larger firms working on larger projects.

So, how can small construction business benefit from using BIM?

Onsite collaboration and communication

Digital BIM models allow for sharing, collaborating and versioning that paper drawing sets don’t. Up-to-date cloud-based software such as Autodesk’s Revit LT 2020, means BIM collaboration can happen seamlessly across all areas within a project. BIM 360 allows teams to share project models and coordinate planning, to ensure that everyone involved has insight into the project.

Cost-estimation

Many architecture, engineering and construction companies are starting to include estimators earlier in their planning stage. This is because it allows for more effective construction cost estimation. In turn, this has led to an increase of 5D BIM, or otherwise known as model-based cost estimating.

Using BIM tools such as Autodesk’s Revit automates the time-consuming task of measuring and applying costs, meaning estimators can focus on higher value factors and tasks, such as identifying construction assemblies and factoring risks.

Visualisation of projects

BIM modelling is also beneficial for planning and visualising an entire project at preconstruction. 3D Visualisation allows clients to see what the space will look like in advance, so that any changes can be made before construction starts.

This will reduce the possibility of expensive and time-consuming alterations post-construction.

Coordination

BIM enables better co-ordination between all parties involved, including trades and subcontractors. It will help to detect any MEP, internal or external clashes before construction starts.

Again, this will minimise last minute changes and any reworks during or after construction.

Reduce cost and risk

There are several ways that BIM can reduce costs and risk. For starters, the closer collaboration with contractors can mean reductions in tender risk premiums, lower insurance costs, fewer overall variations and fewer opportunities for claims.

In addition to this, having a better overview of the project from the beginning can reduce wasted materials and labour costs that are spent on documentation and miscommunications are also limited.

Improved safety

With BIM you can pinpoint safety hazards before they become a real issue. The visualisation of the site pre-construction can identify physical risks that can be removed before construction begins.

Overall better builds

All of the above combined means that teams will be able to work better together, everyone will have increased visibility of the whole project from beginning to end meaning there will be better control over technical decisions around design execution.

Structural issues can be identified early, safety hazards can be removed, and the visualisations will enable better design aesthetics. Overall contributing to a better build.

So, there are many reasons why BIM can be beneficial to small and large businesses alike.